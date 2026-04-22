Mets Fan Faces Punishment After Throwing Shade at Carlos Mendoza Leaving MLB World Divided

Fans have had enough of the Mets’ 12-game losing streak. In between, they have been outscored 67-22 while batting .194. It was last in 2004 when the Mets lost 11 games in a row. Expectedly, manager Carlos Mendoza is facing the heat every time the team hits the ground. But the fans’ frustration on Tuesday might be more than the team can accept.

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As the Mets fell to the Twins on Tuesday, a viral social media post claimed that a fan was ejected from Citi Field for violating the code of conduct. And it sparked divided reactions online.

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“Warning to Mets fans: apparently, calling for a manager to be fired or showing frustration after 12 straight losses now violates the code of conduct. Embarrassing to see Citi Field security treating fans like this, especially on a chilly night for the worst team in baseball rn,” NYM News shared via X.

The now-viral video shows a fan getting escorted out of the stadium by the Mets crew, and as the fan asked them what he had done wrong, the crew replied, “Violating the code of conduct.”

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Remember how the fans get escorted out of Madison Square Garden under James Dolan for “Sell the team” chants. The Mets crew might have just taken a leaf out of Dolan’s book to implement the same in Citi Field. However, while we wonder what the particular fan had said to get ejected from the stadium, the behind-the-scenes reveals everything.

The fan, while getting ejected, was heard chanting, “Fire Mendoza.” But he was also heard saying, “F— Mendoza,” which might have rubbed a few wrong feathers. Considering the stadium got packed with family audiences, the R-rated chants surely hit the Mets’ code of conduct in the wrong way.

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However, the entire stadium erupted on Tuesday, especially when Devin Williams was blowing up the late innings. He gave up 2 ERs without securing a strikeout and was booed out of the field as Austin Warren took over. Fans began chanting “Fire Mendy!” as Williams loaded the bases. A few fans were seen donning the age-old tradition of wearing paper bags over their heads.

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The environment was so heated despite a 46 degrees Fahrenheit temperature that it caught Williams off guard. “I’ve never been a part of something like this,” Williams said. But while fans are erupting due to the poor on-field show being common in MLB, someone getting ejected for chanting is a new addition to baseball.

Still, fans online are having a mixed-bag response reacting to the incident.

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Divided opinions arising out of the Mets nation

The fans were expected to get against the Mets front office for the ejection, but mixed bag reactions are coming. “I have worked stadium security before. He didn’t just say, ‘Fire Mendoza,’ they don’t kick you out for that. Also, these are private facilities; they have the right to ask anyone to leave, and they do not have to give a reason,” one fan reacted.

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“Fire” chants are common in MLB ballparks. Even the Pirates front office was hit with “sell the team” chants last year. However, throwing an R-rated word and foul mouthing surely depict personal attacks, which the Mets found unacceptable. Moreover, Citi Field is leased by the Mets, and they sell tickets to let the fans enter their facility. So, the franchise has the authority to reserve the rights of maintaining decency in the stands.

“Embarrassing? Dude was warned multiple times about his language. Stop the faux outrage. Douchebags should be removed if they continue to be douchebags. Fans or not,” another fan added. If this fan is believed, the ejected person was warned multiple times due to his foul mouthing, which again serves the Mets’ right to take the final decision.

Remember back in 2024, one fan was thrown out of Citi Field for inciting other fans to throw hot dogs at him. It created a mess, and the crew was forced to eject him. This time also, with family audiences all around, things could have gotten hotter with repeated foul mouthing. “Well, vulgar language is def a reason to get booted. He didn’t say fire. He said f—. We got families at these games. Don’t need that nonsense. Plus, he sounds wasted,” one user agrees.

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However, not all fans stand with the team. “I’d shout the same thing if I were there, no one was in the city field, it looked empty as hell. Everyone has given up on the Mets, and so have I,” one disgruntled fan said.

Citi Field was visibly empty at the start of the game. For example, there was only 1 fan in section 524 with a sea of empty seats lying all around. But that was expected by how the Mets are performing. Still, despite the team entering Tuesday with an 11-game losing streak, 32,798 showed up to see the team expand the streak. So, fans buying tickets for a minimum of around $10 have the right to convey their disappointment.

“The amount of money this dude spent to watch this dog s— team, and they kicked him out for telling the truth. They need to start a F— Mendoza, F— security chant,” another fan supported.

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Personal attacks were not expected under any circumstances. Every team has its own code of conduct at its ballparks. Even apart from baseball, any other establishments have their code of conduct to follow. Displeasure could be shared and conveyed, but taking the foul route is what created the scene on Tuesday. Still, winning cures all. So, it might be a win away that the Mets would find a more friendlier stands in Citi Field.