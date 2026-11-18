Steve Cohen, the New York Mets owner, set a title deadline in 2020, and it passed with Juan Soto, the outfielder, signing a $765 million contract. Six seasons into his ownership, the Mets have made the playoffs twice, reached one NLCS, and still have no pennant or division title.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, SNY Mets shared a carousel of the club’s largest deals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The biggest contracts in terms of dollar value handed out by the Mets over the last several years,” the caption read.

The 15 contracts total $1.613 billion, and Soto accounts for nearly half. The top four, signed from 2021 to 2025, are Soto’s $765 million, outfielder Brandon Nimmo’s $162 million, pitcher Max Scherzer’s $130 million and infielder Bo Bichette’s $126 million, or 73.3% of the total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of that money was spent under Cohen, who set a clear target when he bought the team at his introductory press conference in November 2020.

“If we don’t win [a World Series] in the next three to five years, I’d consider that slightly disappointing,” Cohen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cohen’s spending matched the ambition. The Mets piled up $1.36 billion in payroll and luxury tax through 2024, yet won no World Series, pennant or division title from 2021 to 2025.

The first four years brought little. The Mets missed the playoffs in 2021 and 2023, lost the 2022 Wild Card Series at home, and reached the 2024 NLCS before the Los Angeles Dodgers beat them 4-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cohen paid for the push every year. The Mets set a $333.3 million payroll in 2024 and paid $97.1 million in luxury tax, and they have ranked in the top three in payroll every year of his ownership.

The 2025 finish was the sharpest miss. The Mets started 45-24, then went 38-55 to end 83-79, becoming the third Wild Card-era team to miss October after starting 21 games over .500. The window closed without a title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, 2026 made it worse. The Mets finished with MLB’s highest adjusted payroll at approximately $346 million, yet went 74-88 and landed last in the NL East for the first time in a full season since 2003.

Injuries left Soto, Francisco Lindor, the shortstop, and Francisco Alvarez, the catcher, sharing the lineup only 55 times, and manager Carlos Mendoza was fired in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 World Series sharpened the contrast. The Milwaukee Brewers, 19th in payroll, and the Tampa Bay Rays, 27th, played for the title while the Mets were home.

The biggest signings have not delivered October results. Bichette hit .260 with a .702 OPS on his $126 million deal, and Soto played 111 games in 2026 after a calf strain.

Next year’s books show how little room is left. Soto ($57.5 million), Bichette ($42 million) and Lindor ($34.1 million) lead eight contracts worth roughly $240 million, joined by second baseman Marcus Semien ($26 million), pitcher Sean Manaea ($25 million), infielder Jorge Polanco ($23 million), pitcher Devin Williams ($17 million) and pitcher Kodai Senga ($15 million).

ADVERTISEMENT

Those deals consume nearly 85 percent of the Mets’ $282.6 million in 2027 allocations, so David Stearns, the president of baseball operations, has limited room to change course. Even with MLB pushing its proposed $258.2 million hard cap to 2028, that payroll shows how a cap would squeeze big-market rosters.

Fans React to Mets’ $1.6 billion spending after another playoff miss

That limited room has fans frustrated, and social media reaction centered on missing titles, the cost, and what the biggest signings delivered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And ZERO, I mean ZEROOOO championships lol …. I hate this franchise,” said a fan.

The Mets last won the World Series in 1986 and lost both appearances since, to the New York Yankees in 2000 and the Kansas City Royals in 2015. Cohen’s arrival was supposed to end that wait, but his three-to-five-year window closed after 2025 without a division title or pennant. Four playoff misses in six seasons have turned a 40-year drought into a fresh grievance.

“holy sh*t, this is brutal,” read another reaction.

“Well, at least it shows that the Mets are willing to spend,” a user commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Payroll is the one box the club has checked. The Mets led MLB in spending for three straight years through 2024, set a $333.3 million record that season and carried $375 million in 2026. They also paid $97.1 million in luxury tax in 2024 and still have no division title under Cohen.

“And still no playoff!” another said.

The Mets have reached October only twice in the last decade, in 2022 and 2024, and have not won an NL East title since 2015. The 2024 run ended with a 4-2 NLCS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and 2025 and 2026 brought no playoffs.

“Tell me about one guy who actually worked out?” another user commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans see the list as proof that payroll alone has not delivered a title. Until Cohen’s spending produces October wins, the total on that SNY post will keep drawing the same question from fans.