Mets’ $50M Kyle Tucker Push Falters as Blue Jays Scare Rivals With Mega Move, Deems Insider

The Kyle Tucker sweepstakes are getting more cinematic day after day. A few days ago, we learnt that the New York Mets have actually stepped up and become one of the frontrunners for Tucker with a projected $150M deal. Today, we are learning that that is not the case, especially after what the Toronto Blue Jays are being predicted to do.

“We all knew at this point three-year deal, $150 million, 50 million a year seemed to be the offer from the Mets for Kyle Tucker,” said Nick Gosse. “The Toronto Blue Jays have also made a long-term offer to Kyle Tucker… this for the first time confirms the Jays have actually made an offer… they are right in the mix for it.”

Over the past few days, the Mets quietly gained momentum in the Kyle Tucker race.

That shift rattled Toronto, long viewed as the clear favorite after months of league reporting. Early expectations centered on Toronto’s willingness to discuss a long-term deal for nearly 10 years.

Those assumptions changed once reports confirmed Tucker began receiving formal offers this week, league-wide.

One report said New York proposed a 3-year, 150 million contract, averaging 50 million annually. That annual figure is enormous, yet it highlights Toronto’s ability to escalate with longer-term security.

Industry projections have long placed Tucker at around 300 million across a decade of control. Recent reporting suggests Toronto countered with a massive long-term proposal, though exact numbers remain unconfirmed.

For the Mets, the math grows tougher because the Toronto Blue Jays already spent over 300 million. Despite that spending, Toronto still retains the flexibility to structure an offer Tucker can accept.

That reality heightens pressure in New York, especially after losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz. Missing on Tucker would leave the Mets explaining another winter where primary targets slipped away. And leaving them with Cody Bellinger.

The contrast sharpens when compared with Cody Bellinger, whose asks reportedly reach 36 million annually.

Bellinger is also seeking seven years, yet his recent production trails Tucker by most measures. Tucker hit .266 with 22 homers, 73 RBIs, and 22 steals last season overall. As offers crystallize, fans see why Toronto’s commitment now threatens New York’s momentum there.

Kyle Tucker’s market now reflects leverage, patience, and money, with Toronto refusing to blink first. The Mets swung hard with $150 million, yet wait while the Blue Jays raise the stakes. At this pace, Kyle Tucker decides timelines, and contenders learn urgency is expensive now.

Apart from the Jays and Mets, the Dodgers also seem to be going all out for Kyle Tucker

The offseason just turned into a three-way chess match, and Kyle Tucker holds all the pieces. The Mets made their bold $150 million move, but the Blue Jays aren’t backing down. Meanwhile, the Dodgers quietly position themselves, ready to disrupt both New York and Toronto. Every report now feels like a plot twist in Tucker’s free agency saga.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain an active contender in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, tracking every development closely. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers are prepared to offer a high short-term deal for Tucker. The team is not pursuing a long-term contract but is willing to match his market value immediately.

Tucker’s recent performance, including a .278 batting average with 42 home runs in 2025, reinforces his All-Star status.

The Dodgers’ approach contrasts with the Blue Jays, who prefer a long-term commitment at a lower annual value.

Tucker would earn approximately $50 million per season with a short-term Dodgers deal, placing him among MLB’s highest-paid athletes. The Mets are offering a similar short-term contract, creating a competitive bidding environment for the 28-year-old outfielder.

Los Angeles appears ready to spend aggressively to improve their outfield, addressing weaknesses from last season’s lineup.

Tucker’s left-handed hitting and defensive skills make him an immediate upgrade for the Dodgers’ roster. Adding a four-time All-Star strengthens their chances in an outfield that struggled significantly during 2025. Fans can anticipate a more balanced lineup, with Tucker contributing both power and consistency. A swift decision in the coming days could reshape the Dodgers’ season heading into spring training.

Kyle Tucker’s choice will test the Dodgers, Mets, and Blue Jays’ wallets and patience alike. Los Angeles is betting big, offering top money for short-term impact rather than long-term certainty. Fans are watching closely as Tucker holds all the leverage in this high-stakes showdown.