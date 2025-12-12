Mets Forced to Swallow Bitter Pill as Unsettling Robert Suarez Update Deepens Offseason Misery

What’s going on with the Mets this offseason? First, they miss out on keeping their own stars, Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso, and now they’re striking out on the top external free agents they’ve been chasing. Just a few days ago, we talked about how badly they needed real bullpen help and how they were in on Padres reliever Robert Suarez. Well, that didn’t happen either, as Suarez chose Hollywood and signed with the Braves for $45 million!

All this comes after a season in which Mets relievers posted a 3.93 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP, and opponents hit .244 against them. And at this point, the only recognizable name left in their bullpen is Devin Williams, who’s coming off a rough 2025 with the Yankees.

Now, MLB insider Jon Heyman concluded on the current scene of the Mets. And if he’s right, Mets fans may need to buckle up for a tough ride ahead.

“To me, they were an 83-win team [last year]. On paper right now, they look like a 70-win team,” Heyman shared the grim picture via MLB Network.

Well, no one could believe the Mets as a 70-win team even at their worst. But Heyman thinks this is reality!

First, it was Edwin Díaz. He was one of the Mets’ best arms last season with 98 strikeouts, a team-best 1.63 ERA, and 62 appearances, the second-most on the staff. And yet he hit free agency and the Dodgers scooped him up for just $3 million more than what the Mets offered. Then came Pete Alonso. With 38 HRs, he was their No. 2 power bat behind Juan Soto in 2025, led the team with a .272 average, and played all 162 games.

Still, the Mets hesitated on a long-term deal, and the Orioles ended up stealing him away!

So now the Mets have lost their top performers on both the pitching and hitting sides. And the outside targets they could have landed are slipping away, too, like Robert Suarez. Notably, he’s been an All-Star the past two years as the Padres’ closer, posting a 2.87 ERA with 134 SOs over that span. He would’ve been a great fit next to Devin Williams to stabilize a shaky bullpen. But that opportunity is gone as well.

Now, with all that in mind, it’s no surprise Heyman is suggesting the Mets might not even improve on their 2025 record if this pattern keeps up.

What’s next for the Mets?

As the losing spree continues for the Mets, what’s next for them?

Well, there are still a few reliable arms the Mets are reportedly in the mix for. One is Tyler Rogers. Remember how, after being acquired from the Giants at the deadline, Rogers was excellent in his two months with the Mets? He put up a 2.30 ERA in 27⅓ innings. And his funky submarine delivery gives him an old-school feel.

Surely, it’s worked for him throughout his career: a 2.76 ERA across 424 innings as a true bullpen workhorse. With the Mets needing immediate bullpen help, Rogers really does look like an ideal fit.

Another name is Pete Fairbanks from the Rays. He’s still on the market and might be the last high-leverage reliever left. Last season, he put together a 2.83 ERA, a sharp 1.04 WHIP, 59 strikeouts, and 27 saves over 60.1 innings. That’s a strong profile for a late-inning role.

But guess what, the clock is ticking. If the Mets drag their feet any longer, these guys could end up slipping away, too.