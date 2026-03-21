Mets’ $40M Star Receives Clear Message From MLB Legend Ahead of First Season in New York

The New York Mets fans are set to see a new first baseman in action this season following Pete Alonso’s departure. The Mets spent $40 million on a player who has only one career MLB game’s worth of experience as a 1B and needs some expert advice.

While transitioning from his previous infielder role, Jorge Polanco, the new Mets’ 1B, was eager to get advice from Keith Hernandez a month ago in February. Polanco finally had that chat with the legendary former Mets first baseman last weekend. Polanco came out of that chat with more insight into his new role, reported the New York Post.

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“We talked about how important it is to be confident over there. Don’t [press] to be too good: You are going to be good because you used to play middle infield, so it’s, ‘You’re used to ground balls, all you have to do is try to be on time to the base and stay confident, stay positive’” Polanco revealed the advice he got from Hernandez.

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Polanco told the Post that Hernandez approached him after the latter’s final Spring Training broadcast. The two got to talk shop at the clubhouse in Clover Park about the importance of staying confident and focusing on being on time to the base.

Polanco also got some invaluable advice about knowing the arm strength of the infielders for time management. He agreed that sometimes looking can delay him from getting to the bag. Hence, his focus should be on getting to the bag first.

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“Know your infielders’ arms and what the balls do to them,” Polanco added. “It’s so you can be early to be a target, so being on time to the base is the most important thing. And I agree, because sometimes you might be looking and you might be late to the bag. Just get to the bag. The middle infielders, they have to wait for you, but you have to be on time. Don’t worry about looking before you get on the base.”

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With the Seattle Mariners, the only time Polanco played at first base was against the San Francisco Giants in April 2025. It was a one-pitch appearance he made as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.

Polanco is not the only new Mets addition getting accustomed to a new position. Signed on a three-year, $126 million deal, the Mets are training Bo Bichette for his new role as a third baseman. Bichette has been a shortstop at his previous franchise, the Toronto Blue Jays.

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Hernandez had won the Gold Glove award 11 times in a row in his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Mets. So, anything he had to say, Polanco had better note it down.

In 2026, Polanco will not only contribute as a first baseman but will also add to a lineup made of Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Bo Bichette

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Jorge Polanco feels satisfied with his Spring

The Mets signed Jorge Polanco on a two-year deal as a replacement for Pete Alonso. The 32-year-old will not only man first base but also provide a reliable bat in the middle of the lineup.

Polanco revealed to the Post that his body feels good with the training at the Mets camp.

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“I am really happy with my spring so far. I am feeling really good. My body is feeling really good. I am really happy with the work we are doing over there in the training room.”

In the Grapefruit League, Polanco went 7-for-23 in 9 games, hitting .304/.448/.565 with two homers and three RBIs. Last season, Polanco hit .265 with 26 home runs and an OPS of .821 for the Mariners.

Polanco has only a few days left at camp before the Mets leave Florida for their season opener.

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As Polanco prepares for his role at first base, the Mets manager, Carlos Mendoza, shared Polanco’s progress report. Mendoza praised Polanco for his footwork and how he has used the whole bag. He also believes Polanco is on the right track in making the transition to his new position.

“The communication, getting used to his right, and seeing where the second baseman is playing. But overall, I think he’s making the transition smoothly, and he’s in a good place,” remarked Mendoza.

The Mets will play the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on Thursday, March 26, to open their regular MLB season.