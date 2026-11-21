Back in 2024, a 27-homer, .837 OPS breakout looked like the start of something big for the New York Mets. Two seasons later, a .682 combined OPS and a fractured right hand have clouded that picture, yet the club still tendered a 2027 contract to infielder and designated hitter Mark Vientos ahead of Friday’s deadline.

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In her breakdown of the non-tender deadline for SNY Mets, baseball reporter Chelsea Janes framed the decision as a safe second chance. “He’s just depth, and it’s a really low-stakes commitment,” Janes explained. “Why not keep him around until spring training, at which point everyone might know what they need more.”

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The low-stakes label makes sense once the numbers land. The struggling first baseman slashed .212/.258/.394 with a 78 wRC+ over 87 games, yet he posted an .809 OPS against lefties. At a projected $2.4 million, per MLB Trade Rumors, he is cheap platoon insurance. This is a second chance despite an uncertain future, since the tender guarantees nothing.

Vientos wants to stay too. In comments to MLB.com in September, the infielder gave a direct answer about his future. “Do I want to be a New York Met? Of course I want to be a New York Met,” Vientos said. “This is the team that I got drafted by, and I have so many great memories with.”

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That loyalty has history behind it. The Mets drafted Vientos, and he repaid them with 27 home runs in 111 games in 2024, plus a loud October that helped fuel the run to the NL Championship Series. The club has remained patient since, keeping him around after he was on the ropes in spring training over the past two years.

The Mets have used this tender route before. Right-handed pitchers Tylor Megill and Reed Garrett were tendered last offseason while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and both received 2027 tenders again to pursue pitching jobs in spring training.

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Still, the competition at first base is real. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has made upgrading the position a priority, partly because Vientos, a former third baseman, graded below average there. He is also out of minor league options, so he must make the Opening Day 26-man roster or risk being exposed to waivers.

That search could crowd him out. The New York Post’s Mark W. Sanchez reported interest in free agent first baseman Ty France, a defensive upgrade who could platoon with left-handed hitter Jared Young. Internal options are thin too, since designated hitter Jorge Polanco logged only 37 games due to an Achilles injury.

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Tendering also keeps the Mets flexible. A release in spring training would cost them only 30 to 45 days of termination pay, roughly $400,000 to $600,000, instead of the projected $2.4 million. The Athletic also reported trade interest, though nothing appears imminent.

That blend of cheap insurance and open exits defined the rest of the Mets’ deadline-day moves too.

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Mets Make Other Roster Moves on Deadline Day

Vientos was not the only roster call made on Friday. The Mets non-tendered outfielder Christopher Morel, catcher Hayden Senger and reliever Dylan Ross, sending all three into free agency once the 5 p.m. ET deadline passed.

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Morel, a power-first outfielder with heavy swing-and-miss, hit .200 with one homer and a .583 OPS in 14 games after a midseason signing. Ross, a former Top 30 prospect, posted a 5.81 ERA across 49 Minor League appearances.

The front office also reloaded the relief corps. Left-hander Cionel Pérez, who logged a 3.99 ERA over 24 appearances, took a one-year, $1.9 million deal to avoid arbitration, and right-hander Austin Warren agreed to terms as well. Both will fight for bullpen spots on the 2027 pitching staff.

Waiver claims followed. The Mets grabbed reliever Gus Varland from the Washington Nationals and Yunior Tur from the Athletics. Varland briefly closed in Washington this past season, but he struggled from May on and finished with a 6.55 ERA. Both arms now join the bullpen mix.

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Those moves, along with the Vientos tender, show a front office stacking low-cost options and leaving itself room to adjust. Spring training will reveal whether Mark Vientos becomes a real piece of that plan or just another depth arm in the mix.