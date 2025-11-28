Mets Give Up Tatsuya Imai Pursuit as David Stearns Targets $200M Free Agent Ace: Report

Essentials Inside The Story Kodai Senga might be replaced with a Dominican pitcher.

But what if the Mets sign Tatsuya Imai, too?

Meanwhile, another NL rival is targeting Imai.

The expected path for the New York Mets this offseason just hit a major fork, as the team’s long-rumored pursuit of Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai is reportedly being abandoned for a much bigger fish.

“The #Mets are the favorites to sign Framber Valdez. It is expected that they will sign him for 6 years and US$200 million,” the translation of MLB insider Héctor Gómez’s X post read.

When the Tatsuya Imai rumors began, fans expected him to replace Kodai Senga immediately.

Senga struggled in 2025, pitching only 118.2 innings with a 3.00 ERA across three seasons. Mets insiders discussed trading Senga to clear roster space for Imai’s potential arrival.

Imai’s posting cost is projected at six years and $157 million, including the Seibu Lions’ fee. But the scenario shifted when reports surfaced linking Framber Valdez to the Mets for an annual average salary of about $33 million a season.

Valdez posted a 3.66 ERA in 192 innings during the 2025 season with two complete games. He offers rotation stability that Senga could not provide, maintaining consistent innings and postseason experience. His acquisition represents a major upgrade to the Mets’ starting pitching ahead of 2026.

But one potential concern involves Valdez’s behavior.

During a Yankees game, Valdez struck catcher César Salazar in the chest after a pitch mix-up. The pitch hit Salazar’s chest protector, though both said it was unintentional and clarified afterward.

Even then, it cannot be denied that Valdez offers proven MLB durability. And while Imai excelled in NPB with 163.2 innings, 1.92 ERA, and 178 strikeouts, he has no Major League experience. Plus, Valdez contributed in the postseason, including a World Series title (Houston Astros – 2022).

So, the Mets will have an immediate playoff-ready pitching with him. The consistency of Valdez’s innings and ERA makes him a safer choice for a team needing rotation reliability.

Imai’s 2025 control was strong, with 2.5 walks per nine innings and 9.8 strikeouts per nine, but his adaptation remains uncertain. Valdez maintained his excellence across a heavier MLB workload, facing elite lineups regularly and demonstrating proven effectiveness.

For a Mets rotation that ranked 18th in ERA and 27th in innings in 2025, Framber Valdez provides immediate stabilization. Choosing him over Imai mitigates the risk of a steep adjustment period in a critical pitching staff.

But if Mets owner Steve Cohen maintains his “spend what it takes to win” approach, both acquisitions are possible.

Adding Valdez and Imai would address rotation weaknesses, improving ERA and innings totals significantly. Imai’s fastball ranges 93-97 mph, with a slider complement. This combination could elevate the Mets’ chances while ensuring postseason depth for the 2026 campaign.

However, the whole Valdez rumor only indicates that the Mets will pivot from Imai. And this doubt is why Tatsuya Imai is getting linked to an NL rival.

If the Mets step out on Tatsuya Imai, the Giants are happy to take that place

If the Mets fumble yet another opportunity to snag the offseason’s top pitching prize, someone’s got to fill the gap. And the Giants are waiting there because Tatsuya Imai, Japan’s latest ace, could finally find a home in San Francisco.

At 27, Tatsuya Imai has an ERA of 1.92 and 178 strikeouts. He fits the San Francisco Giants perfectly for a multi-year deal and stabilizes the rotation for at least the next few years. Imai connecting with Logan Webb will up the strength and the depth of the rotation. The Giants have been one of those teams that go after international talents, and this might be the best one in recent years.

Landing a player like Imai could give the required push the Giants need to make it to the postseason after falling short in recent years. He provides significant innings that will add more pressure to the batters and significantly reduce the earned runs. He will also take major pressure off the pitching rotation, which struggled to handle the pressure and had an ERA of 3.84.

If the Giants land Tatsuya Imai, San Francisco will finally fill a glaring rotation void effectively. Imai’s presence could turn Logan Webb and the pitching staff into a quietly dominant duo. Meanwhile, the Mets will be left watching from the sidelines, wondering why they hesitated again.