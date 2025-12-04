Mets GM Trashed for $51M Blunder as Steve Cohen Receives Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz Ultimatum

The big question right now is when the Mets will finally make decisions on Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. Reportedly, they’ve been active with a few notable offseason moves, but oddly quiet when it comes to two of their most dependable veterans. But let’s accept the reality: the Mets might not have the luxury of waiting much longer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Diaz, who’s been their closer for the past six years, is now a free agent and arguably the top reliever available. Meanwhile, Pete Alonso, the team’s home run leader, is on the market too, and there’s still no indication the Mets have reached out. And the insiders are especially worried about the Diaz situation, especially after the Mets’ recent $51 million move that many believe has already turned into a misstep.

“I’m with you on Devin Williams. I don’t get it myself. It’s a lot of money. $51 million… He did well as a setup guy, generally with the Yankees. He struggled when he was the closer, which was why he was removed, and they put Bednar in there.” MLB insider Jon Heyman blasted the Mets’ GM, David Stearns, via his

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago via IG @sugardiaz39

So, Devin Williams is a Met now, but remember his 2025 regular season with the Yankees?

Well, Williams just came off a rough year with the Yankees, posting a career-worst 4.79 ERA in 2025. So it’s no surprise Heyman is questioning why the Mets would go after Williams, especially since he struggled as a closer and the Yankees ended up replacing him with David Bednar.

What’s even more surprising is that the Mets signed Williams while leaving Edwin Diaz on the open market!!! The same Diaz who went 28-for-31 in save chances last season with a 1.63 ERA and a 38% strikeout rate. As WFAN legend Joe Benigno put it on his podcast: “I want Alonso and Edwin Díaz signed. That’s it.”

And let’s be honest… Pitching in New York isn’t easy, and Williams clearly had trouble handling that pressure with the Yankees. Diaz, on the other hand, has already shown he can thrive in this market. Plus, the Mets’ bullpen posted a 3.93 ERA in 2025 and lost several key arms to free agency. So, bringing Diaz back would instantly stabilize the late innings with one of the best closers in baseball.

As for Alonso, the Mets still haven’t made a decision, partly because they’re also weighing Kyle Tucker, whose projected $400 million price tag is enormous. But that raises the question: if they’re considering spending that kind of money, why not commit to Alonso, who not only anchors the lineup but also holds down first base?

The Mets’ struggling pitching is what makes them more vulnerable

Insiders can’t quite understand why the Mets are taking such a big gamble by leaving Diaz on the open market. As Joe Benigno bluntly put it, “The reason they collapsed last year, John, is because their pitching just totally went south on them. Let’s be honest.” And he wasn’t wrong… The Mets’ 2025 struggles made it clear they still haven’t fixed their biggest problem.

Think back to their worst stretch of the season… Notably, by September, the Mets had gone 18–31 over a 49-game span. And outside of Peterson, they hadn’t logged a single quality start since June 7.

Hence, given numbers like that, Diaz feels like an obvious must-keep for the Mets. Leaving him in free agency any longer increases the chance that another team, possibly even the Yankees, swoops in and signs him. But are the Mets listening?