“Mets Got Fleeced” – New York Puts David Stearns Over Luis Robert Jr. Deal As 2 Stars Lose Queens Job

The Mets just pulled off what might be their biggest offseason move since landing Bo Bichette. If you remember, in the entire 2025 season, New York was constantly linked to White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., and it finally happened!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, right at the final hour on January 20, 2026. Robert is officially headed to Queens.

On paper, this feels like the kind of move that should dominate headlines and send Mets fans into a frenzy. But oddly enough, that’s not exactly what’s happening. And if you take a look at social media, instead of celebrating, a lot of fans seem skeptical or even frustrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, this doesn’t feel like a big win at all. In fact, some are already calling it another potential Mets misstep, wondering whether trading for Robert will end up being more debacle than breakthrough.

“Full trade, per ESPN sources: Mets receive: CF Luis Robert Jr. White Sox receive: IF Luisangel Acuña and RHP Truman Pauley,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, the White Sox have sent center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the Mets, and the return package is what really has fans talking. Chicago gets infielder Luisangel Acuña and right-hander Truman Pauley, and that’s where a lot of the skepticism is coming from. And why not?

From the fans’ POV, giving up Acuña and Pauley feels like a real gamble. In the last two seasons, Acuña slashed .248/.299/.341. Defensively, he’s held his own, grading out as slightly above average at shortstop in 2024 and at second base in 2025. So, a reliable and utilitarian player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then there’s Pauley, who might be even more intriguing to some fans. The Mets drafted him in the 12th round of the 2025 draft, and he’s already turning heads. He’s known for his velocity, with a fastball that touches 95 mph and features elite vertical break. That’s exactly the kind of arm teams hate to give up on early.

So when you stack that against what the Mets’ president, David Stearns, is getting, it’s easy to understand the mixed reaction.

Robert is coming off a rough season, hitting just .223, his worst showing yet. Although he did manage 14 HRs and a career-high 33 stolen bases, that hasn’t been enough to quiet the doubts.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why Mets fans are split right now. And judging by the chatter all over social media, plenty of fans aren’t convinced, and they’re making sure everyone knows it.

Fans are calling out the Mets front office

Trading Luis Robert Jr. in exhange of two prospects would be worse than good for the Mets, fans are certain. “Lmfaooo mets got fleeced,” one fan said. “METS GOT SCAMMED LMAOOOOO,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, just compare how Roberts and Acuna performed last year, and you will be clear of any doubts. While Roberts batted at .223 last year, Acuna is coming off with a .234 BA. So, just one prospect’s figure is better than Robert’s, and the Mets ended up giving one more to the White Sox. Enough for the fans to call the trade a scam!

“Yeah, I’m Done w this franchise,” another frustrated fan added. “This trade will come back and haunt the Mets for years to come, I’m calling it now. Acuna has so much potential,” one more user remarked.

The fans are already frustrated with the Mets for taking a cautious approach this offseason. They feel like it is Stearns who is managing the team like a small-market team. Moreover, he already become infamous for not offering a long-term deal. Thus, leaving most of the marquee names out of the Mets’ radar. So now, as the Mets ended up giving away their top prospects, fans have nothing but to give up on their expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We never gave Acuna a chance, watch him kill and steal 200 bases,” another user said.

So, letting Acuna go doesn’t really make sense for the Mets. He brings speed, solid defense, and the kind of upside you want in a young, versatile utility guy, even if the bat hasn’t fully come around yet. Moving him means giving up a cheap, controllable player who can handle multiple infield spots. Hence, now the pressure shifts to Robert, and everyone will be watching to see if he can actually fill those holes for the Mets.