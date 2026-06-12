Mets Handed Brutal Reality Check as Knicks’ 2026 Heroics Highlight New York’s Baseball Disappointment

The New York Mets and the New York Knicks are two different tales of the same city. The Knicks are currently leading 3-1 over the Spurs in the NBA finals, after finishing 53-29 in the regular season. While that serves as a motivation for the Mets as they currently stand with a 30-38 record, analysts feel the Mets are facing multi-dimensional problems. And while the Mets have all the resources to script a turnaround, Knicks-like heroics are highly uncertain.

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“It’s crazy to say, but they have just so many problems. Their biggest problem is that they don’t just have one problem as you look at the offense,” MLB insider Mark Luino said via Foul Territory.

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The Yankees have names like Trent Grisham (.232) and Ryan McMahon (.217) not hitting enough. The Cubs have Miguel Amaya (.217) and Ian Happ (.231) struggling at the plate. But for both teams, the remaining members are standing up to the cause, keeping the scoreboard active. For the Mets, apart from Juan Soto, no one is consistent. Soto leads the Mets’ hitting chart with 14 HRs; the next is Marcus Semien with just 8 homers. That’s how the lineup is struggling while Soto alone is producing.

Luino shared Bo Bichette’s example. “While Bichette hit a home run today. Bo Bichette having a .607 OPS on June 11 is pretty unacceptable,” Luino added. The Mets splashed $126 million for Bichette, but in reality, Bichette could score only 6 HRs so far at .227. Despite hitting a homer against the Cardinals on Thursday, his .607 OPS hints at his inconsistency at the plate. And then there are injuries.

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“We have no idea when Jorge Polanco is ever going to play for the New York Mets again. Luis Robert. Same thing. We have no idea when he’s going to play for the Mets… Clay Holmes broke a bone in his leg. He’s going to be out for some time. Kodai Senga has been injured,” Luino noted.

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Polanco’s return has been delayed because he experienced left ankle soreness , causing the team to halt his Triple-A rehab assignment and send him back to New York for further evaluation. Same with Roberts, as he is still recovering from a lumbar spine disc herniation. On the pitching side, Holmes is currently recovering from a fractured right fibula and is on a 15-day IL. Senga is currently on the injured list, recovering from lumbar spine inflammation.

So, with such multiple issues, Luino thinks “The biggest issue right now is that they’re the New York Mets, and they seemingly can’t get out of their own way.” Despite splashing $765 million last year on Soto, the Mets failed to secure a playoff berth. While their NFL counterpart scripted history after pulling off the largest comeback in the NBA Finals, erasing a 29-point deficit in Game 4 for a 107-106 victory, Luino is skeptical that the Mets could repeat something similar.

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“I don’t know if the Mets have that kind of comeback in them,” he added. A strong trade deadline holds the key for the team.

The Mets are up for an aggressive trade deadline

If the rumors come true, the Mets should have a better-equipped roster after August 3. While there are a few names projected to get away from New York, a few more will enter the city.

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The first and perhaps the most rumored name with the Mets is Isaac Paredes. He is a high-contact hitter, something the Mets desperately need. His 9 homers at .236 could also be a viable option for the Mets. However, what could the Mets offer in exchange for the Astros? Mark Vientos could be an option. With his right-handed power and cost-effective team control, the 26-year-old infielder/designated hitter is widely viewed as a prime trade candidate ahead of the summer deadline.

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However, rumors are rife that the Mets could give up Freddy Peralta, who is in rental, to acquire a few names. While David Stearns is reportedly not yet aggressively shopping Peralta in hopes of a season turnaround, the Mets’ record till trade deadline could be a determining factor. If they get further away from the Wild Card race, trading away Peralta for a few names could help build a roster for 2027.

In that case, the Mets’ turnaround, like the Knicks’, would stay unachieved this year.