Mets Handed Harsh Tag as Pete Alonso Mistake Continues to Haunt Team

Just one year ago, the New York Mets were flying high with a 45-24 record. Today, that feels like a lifetime ago. The team is now stuck at a brutal 26-34, sitting deep in last place in their division. The front office tried to fix the roster in the offseason by parting ways with some big names. However, nothing seems to be working this season. The team is showing no signs of improvement. Now, experts are pointing to one massive mistake that ruined the season.

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The biggest problem? They let their best power hitter go. The Mets, as a team, have only hit 59 home runs this season. In 2025, Pete Alonso alone hit 38. That missing power is exactly why ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez named the Mets the biggest losers of the month.

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“Who (or what) is your biggest loser of the month?” a team of ESPN experts was asked in a candid chat. “The New York Mets,” Alden Gonzalez answered promptly.

“This offseason saw them part ways with fan favorites such as Edwin Diaz, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo in an effort to rid themselves of the stench from last year’s collapse — only to be even worse,” he added.

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After an incredible start to 2025, they suffered a steady decline and ended the season with an 83-79 record. And failed to secure a Wild Card spot. Despite the disappointment, there were many key performances. But the NY side parted with a good number of them.

The franchise wanted to keep Edwin Diaz on the roster. Despite a $66 million offer, the 3x All-Star and 3x Reliever of the Year opted to make a fresh start with the Dodgers. As for Pete Alonso, the Mets had a highly publicized breakup with the home run king. The 31-year-old silver slugger signed a 5-year, $155 million deal with the Orioles. The Mets also traded away Brandon Nimmo, the longest-tenured player on the roster, earning significant backlash from the fans.

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Letting go of Alonso was a front office failure. Insiders call this choice a mistake. They thought they could move forward and improve without him. However, that hasn’t been the case. Without Alonso in the middle of the lineup, the team just cannot score runs. The Mets are currently 28th in the league with a terrible .226 batting average.

Marcus Semien, in 2026, has managed 23 RBIs and 6 HRs, but his production is nowhere near departed slugger Pete Alonso. Freddy Peralta remains a high-end strikeout weapon with a 3.55 ERA and 68 Ks. But looking at the broader picture, the Mets have a -14 run differential. Bo Bichette (.216/.271/.303) is going through an offensive slump, and Luis Robert Jr. suffered an injury after just 8 RBIs and 2 HRs. The team’s mental errors on the field even forced commentator Ron Darling to lose his cool on the mic.

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That’s why Gonzalez said, “The 2026 Mets have been a bad team, not just an underperforming one.”

But the biggest concern, as the expert pointed out, is what the Mets can do to improve their condition in 2027. It’s unclear whether the franchise is going to trade some of these underperformers or if they will go for a standing pat. We’ll find out soon enough, as we are just 2 months away from the trade deadline. But the truth is, the Mets’ disastrous May didn’t appear out of the blue.

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Early warning signs emerged long before the collapse

The New York Mets had a much worse scenario at the end of April. They were 10-21 entering May and were struggling heavily with a 12-game losing streak. The team won just 7 games in the entire month. MLB analyst Mark Feinsand noted how, despite a roster overhaul, the team looked quite similar to what they were in late 2025.

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Many critics question how a team with so many big names is failing to play like contenders. The offensive struggle never allowed the Mets to create the much-awaited momentum. And while their losses mounted, the team found some uncomfortable questions regarding clubhouse chemistry.

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Reports suggested friction between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. Although both players later downplayed any rumors, heavy criticism surrounded Lindor. And eventually they drifted towards the front office as well for not handling the situations in a better way.

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What appeared to be early turbulence has now translated into the harshest criticism. And we aren’t even halfway through the season. And while many low-ranking teams are still planning to bag a playoff spot, Gonzalez’s words imply that the Mets are done for the season.