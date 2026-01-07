Mets Hit Another Offseason Roadblock as Buster Posey Told to Target $18M Ace

With most of the big-name arms already off the board, Framber Valdez stands out as one of the top pitchers still available in free agency. Not surprisingly, teams looking to upgrade their rotations are lining up for the former Astros ace. And the Mets seem to be leading the pack.

New York’s relatively quiet offseason hasn’t gone over well with fans, especially after the team missed the playoffs last year. That disappointment has put some pressure on the front office, but signing Valdez could quickly change the narrative. He’d give the Mets a durable, frontline starter, someone you can count on for 15-plus wins almost every season.

That said, it might not be a Mets-only race. Former outfielder Ryan Spilborghs has floated the Giants as a potential dark horse, suggesting San Francisco could make a serious push for Valdez as well.

“My biggest name for the Giant specifically is Valdez. If you throw from that rotation with Robbie Ray and Logan Webb, that’s the top five rotation in baseball with their three. I mean, it really is. That’s a postseason you might be,” Spilborghs said via MLB Network Radio.

Well, given how this offseason has unfolded for the Giants, it’s clear that president of baseball operations Buster Posey isn’t afraid to think big heading into next season.

If you remember, San Francisco already has a solid foundation in the rotation with Logan Webb and Robbie Ray. And young arms like Carson Whisenhunt, Landen Roupp, Trevor McDonald, and Carson Seymour are waiting in the wings. Still, the Giants could absolutely look to add a proven starter via free agency, and that’s where Valdez comes into the picture.

Valdez is a two-time All-Star and a 2022 World Series champion. He’s widely viewed as one of the most dependable starters still on the market. As a left-hander, he’d also bring balance to the rotation and could help elevate the Giants’ staff into one of the stronger groups in baseball. Moreover, he posted a 3.66 ERA in 2025. That kind of consistency would be a major boost for San Francisco.

Of course, it won’t come cheap. Valdez made $18 million with the Astros, but he’s projected to land a deal in the neighborhood of five years and $150 million. Even so, the Giants appear to be in good shape financially.

According to Spotrac, they have about $136 million committed to veteran contracts and roughly $158 million total when arbitration and pre-arb players are factored in. Thus, leaving them with plenty of flexibility to make a serious run at Valdez. For the Mets, though, that’s surely not a positive thing to hear!

The outfield remains a concern for the Giants

While bringing in Valdez would be a big boost for the Giants’ pitching staff, it also raises a bigger question: what about the outfield? If you remember, San Francisco had one of the worst outfield defenses in 2025. Thus, improving that group was supposed to be a priority for the front office.

However, the outfield looks almost identical to what it was at the end of last season. And that’s not exactly encouraging. Instead of adding help, the Giants have actually thinned out their depth. They recently designated outfielder Justin Dean for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot for pitcher Tyler Mahle, who just finalized his contract.

And guess what, Dean is now the second outfielder the Giants have DFA’d this offseason. The first was Joey Wiemer, who was acquired from the Marlins in November after Miami designated him for assignment. Wiemer was later DFA’d as well to make room for another pitching addition, Jason Foley.

After all those moves, San Francisco’s outfield is essentially unchanged from last year. And given how much that unit struggled defensively, that’s not a great sign moving forward.