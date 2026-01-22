Mets Immediately Retaliate After Cody Bellinger failure by Stealing Yankees’ Prime Trade Target

The Mets’ last offseason surge just keeps rolling. After already bringing in Bo Bichette and Luis Robert Jr., they’ve now landed another massive piece, and arguably the best arm still available. And the way it happened makes it even better.

Just hours earlier, things looked rough for the Mets. They lost out to the Yankees in the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes, and it felt like a tough blow. But that disappointment didn’t last long. The Mets regrouped quickly and fired back with a move that directly undercut the Yankees’ pitching plans.

Well, in case you haven’t figured it out yet, the Mets pulled off a deal for Freddy Peralta, beating the Yankees to the punch. Even more eye-opening? The package they sent to Milwaukee to make it happen. The trade chips the Mets used to pry Peralta away from the Brewers are almost as surprising as the move itself.

“BREAKING: The New York Mets have acquired All-Star right-hander Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat are headed to Milwaukee. One more big league pitcher will head to the Mets,” MLB insider Jeff Passan shared.

The Mets just gave their rotation a major boost by landing one of the best starters in baseball. Reportedly, New York acquired Freddy Peralta from the Brewers, along with starter Tobias Myers. And heading back to Milwaukee are top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

Now, there’s a catch, though: Peralta is essentially a rental. He’s entering the final option year of the five-year, $15.5 million extension he signed back in 2020. That deal included $8 million club options for 2024 and 2025, which have made him one of the biggest pitching bargains in the league. So yes, while this is a massive get for the Mets, the clock is already ticking.

Still, this deal screams “win now.”

Trading Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat might look like a panic move, but it’s a calculated gamble. Both prospects are consensus top-100 talents for the Mets. Sproat already debuted late in 2025, and Williams made it all the way to Triple-A. Now, if either turns into a perennial All-Star, the long-term cost of this trade will look much steeper.

But when you’re talking about a pitcher who just posted a 2.70 ERA, made 33 starts, and racked up 204 SOs last year, it’s hard to argue any price is too high.

And the final twist? The Yankees, who reportedly had Will Warren and Spencer Jones lined up to try and land Peralta, ended up watching the Mets walk away with him instead!

The Mets’ rotation will be a force to reckon with this year

With Peralta headlining the starting rotation, the Mets have essentially kept their rotation intact from last season, with Frankie Montas being the lone departure. They’re counting on a few key rebounds, namely from Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga, while hoping Clay Holmes can build on what he showed in his first year back as a starter.

Moreover, the Mets would also love to see David Peterson take another step forward after earning his first All-Star nod last season.

Nolan McLean looks ready to play a big role, too, after an impressive mid-August call-up, going 5–1 with a 2.08 ERA and piling up 57 strikeouts in 48 innings over eight starts. Jonah Tong and Christian Scott give the team some solid depth if needed. So, apart from the rotation, the Mets might have secured reliable depth.

So, Peralta feels like the missing piece, the true marquee arm the Mets needed to anchor the staff. And while the Dodgers’ rotation may still be the benchmark, this Mets group looks poised to make things interesting and give them a real run for their money.