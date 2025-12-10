brand-logo
“Mets in Shambles” as Pete Alonso Delivers Fresh Blow to New York After Stearns’ Edwin Díaz Misstep

ByKarthik Sri Hari KC

Dec 10, 2025 | 1:11 PM EST

Link Copied!
Wow, hellish last couple of days for the New York Mets fans. After David Stearns decided to play it safe with Edwin Diaz and let him walk, the same has happened again. This time, it was Pete Alonso, and now the Mets’ offseason just took a nose dive.

“BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract,” reported MLB insider Jeff Passan. “Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better.”

David Stearns lets another cornerstone slip away, compounding Mets fans’ offseason frustrations and anger. Pete Alonso bolts to Baltimore, joining a surging Orioles lineup that now threatens the entire AL East. The Mets’ management keeps making predictable mistakes while pretending they are playing chess, not checkers.

