Mets Kyle Tucker-Cody Bellinger Pursuit Written off After David Stearns $162M Blunder Involving Franchise Icon

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, the Mets traded New York’s beloved and Queens’ longest-tenured player to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien. It’s reasonable to be disappointed that Brandon Nimmo is no longer a Met. This isn’t the ending anyone imagined in the 2022–23 offseason, when Billy Eppler signed Nimmo to that 8-year, $162 million deal. It looks like David Stearns might’ve opened up a real problem by dealing with the longtime franchise cornerstone.

As Ken Rosenthal recently pointed out, replacing Nimmo won’t be easy, especially not with such a thin group of outfielders available in free agency.

“If you’re not doing Tucker, if you’re not doing Bellinger, how are you going to solve this outfield question that you have? I mentioned the prospect, Carson Benja. Okay, that’s one maybe.” Rosenthal said while speaking on Foul Territory.

Further, he added. “And then you have a thin outfield market and free agency beyond those two guys. Tucker and Bellinger are outstanding choices. But beyond them, there’s Harrison Bader and a few others.”

Rosenthal believes that the Mets might have a trade in mind. They’ve built up a powerful group of young players in their system. It wouldn’t be surprising if they’re looking to deal for an outfielder.

“It’s just that they’ve created a problem here by trading a longtime franchise stalwart, a guy who’s extremely popular among fans and who is still productive, in decline somewhat, but still productive. And here they are looking for outfielders.” Rosenthal added. Clearly, David Stearns’s move appeared puzzling to many.

After making a rare veteran-for-veteran deal on Sunday, the Mets have left a clear hole in their outfield. While it could signal that they’re gearing up for a major free-agent push for Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger, it’s not that easy.

The outfield market isn’t exactly stacked right now. We’re looking at Kyle Tucker at the top, and it’s uncertain if the Mets want to take on that kind of salary, especially after moving Nimmo’s contract.

Tucker would cost nearly three times as much. And then there’s Cody Bellinger. His move from the Bronx to Queens? It’s possible to some extent only because we can’t rule anything out with Steve Cohen as the owner.

Insider breaks down Mets’ case for chasing Cody Bellinger following Brandon Nimmo deal

During his November 24 appearance on MLB Network, insider Jon Morosi explained how the Mets can make Cody Bellinger the centerpiece of their free agency plans.

He has a take completely different from Ken Rosenthal’s, but see for yourself if it makes sense. “I think Bellinger is an even better fit for the Mets now than he would have been last week. When honestly, there could have been an impact for Cody Bellinger even before this trade happened.“

With the Yankees this season, he produced a .272 average with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.

Another key point is how Bellinger could reshape the Mets’ lineup and what that might mean for Pete Alonso. Apparently, the Mets also have a young outfielder, Carson Benge. He could be ready sometime in 2026.

If the Mets can land Bellinger, he might start the season in center field, with Vientos at first base. But once Benge is ready, Bellinger could move to everyday first base, potentially reducing the reliance on Pete Alonso in the lineup.

So, this move could not only make it more likely that Bellinger ends up in Queens, but it might also make Polar Bear’s exit more likely. And well, he’s already heavily linked to the Boston Red Sox.