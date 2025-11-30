Mets Lose Faith in 32YO Japanese Star as David Stearns Plots $200M Offseason Heist, Per Insider

For the New York Mets, the ghost of their 2025 collapse still lingers, and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is ready to perform an exorcism on the starting rotation. After making a trade for Semien, Stearns is now after a $200M ace. And according to reports, the deal is very close to happening. And if this deal happens, it is bad news for 32-year-old Japanese ace Kodai Senga.

New York seems ready to sign Framber Valdez, reportedly with a six-year, $200 million deal, as they seek a reliable ace to stabilize the rotation. Valdez threw 192 innings in 2025 with a 3.66 ERA, 187 strikeouts, and a 1.24 WHIP, showing his dominance over the mound. His resume matches the Mets’ urgent need for a dependable front-of-the-rotation starter.

While we know that the Mets are close to signing Framber Valdez, we are also getting to know that he might replace Kodai Senga in the rotation. “Valdez would slot in as the SP1,” said Jim Riley. “When you take a look at this group, you’re looking for October innings… his experience to sort of tutor some of these younger pitchers, but Kodi Sena could be gone before we get to opening day.”

Meanwhile, Kodai Senga’s 2025 season collapsed after a promising start. He posted a 1.47 ERA over his first 13 starts, but suffered a hamstring injury on June 13 and later returned to finish with a 5.90 ERA over his final nine outings. The Mets eventually demoted Senga to Triple-A, showing a loss of confidence in his ability to contribute meaningfully.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 19, 2024; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) warms-up during workouts at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Given the team’s brutal downturn after leading the majors 45–24, slipping to 83–79, and missing the playoffs, the New York Mets cannot risk repeating that collapse in 2026. Valdez’s consistent innings and proven track record offer a much stronger foundation than Senga’s uncertainty. By signing Valdez, the Mets could rebuild trust in their rotation and start the next season with real hope for stability and success.

If the Mets land Framber Valdez, this rotation finally regains serious credibility and real fear. In 2026, New York either grows up or repeats another expensive punchline all over again. In the meantime, they have made another signing to bolster their pithcing depth.

The Mets snap up former Yankee to fill bullpen holes

The New York Mets have once again turned their gaze toward the Bronx, seemingly convinced the Yankees’ leftovers hold hidden treasures. In a pattern that’s part strategy, part obsession, they’re snapping up arms that didn’t quite stick in pinstripes. David Stearns’ blueprint for bullpen depth reads like a scavenger hunt through Yankee flops.

Nick Burdi, a former Yankees reliever, joins the Mets after brief stints elsewhere. In 12 games with New York, he recorded a 1.86 ERA over 9 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out 11.17 batters per nine innings, but also walked 8.38, showing control remained inconsistent. Burdi’s Yankees tenure ended after a hip injury, leading to his designation for assignment.

Burdi pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Boston this year, with velocity dropping below 95 mph. The Mets hope his strikeout ability strengthens a bullpen that struggled to miss bats. His experience against major league hitters could provide needed depth during long stretches of games.

The Mets are once again betting on Bronx castoffs to solve bullpen inconsistencies this season. Nick Burdi’s track record shows flashes of dominance, though control issues could quickly test New York’s patience. If the Mets can harness his strikeout ability, fans might witness the Yankees’ discarded talent finally delivering results.