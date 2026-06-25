Mets Nation Can’t Get Over Offseason Gamble As Pete Alonso Chants Break Out During Tough Loss Vs Cubs

The New York Mets are yet to fill the void that Pete Alonso left in the team. During Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, New York fans made it clear exactly how much the veteran 1B meant to the team. As the Mets dropped 12 games below .500, fans at Citi Field erupted into chants.

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On Wednesday, the Mets suffered humiliating 10-3 and 10-5 losses against the Cubs. Fans took a jab at one of the franchise’s biggest offseason blunders: not retaining Pete Alonso. As the home team’s infield turned disastrous, Mets fans broke out in thunderous “Pete Alonso” chants across the stadium. Barstool Sports posted the on-field moment on X.

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Pete Alonso established himself as one of the most dominant sluggers in baseball during his tenure with the Mets. He holds the all-time career home run record (264) for the franchise. He surpassed Daryl Strawberry in 2025 to reach the top spot. He is also the only Met who hit 50+ home runs in a season (53 in 2019).

Despite his achievements, the Mets did not re-sign Alonso when he became a free agent last season. While the 1B moved to the Baltimore Orioles, the Mets brought in Jorge Polanco to replace him. However, Polanco has been on the IL for most of the season due to Achilles bursitis. In Polanco’s absence, Mark Vientos and Jared Young are sharing the first base duties.

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This first baseman’s position in the Mets lineup has been a cause of concern. Neither Vientos (.220 BA) nor Young (.234 BA) has been impactful at the plate. Though Alonso has also struggled at Baltimore, the Polar Bear still posted better numbers. He is slashing .253/.341/.474 with 18 homers this season. But it’s not his bat that drew the chants from Mets fans on Wednesday. Rather, the infield blunders triggered it.

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On Wednesday, the Mets’ infield recorded as many as six errors, at least one from each. Vientos and Marcus Semien went a step ahead and registered two each.

Vientos recorded the first error on a throw that got away from reliever AJ Minter, allowing Pedro Ramirez, who was at second, to score. But when Vientos could not field a groundball in the ninth inning with two outs, the Alonso chants erupted. The second error allowed the Cubs to score three more runs. Vientos alone paved the way for 4 runs during their blowout loss.

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While Alonso’s defense was not exactly stellar either, losing him is not doing any favors to the Mets. Meanwhile, the team has already started trading.

The Mets trade away David Peterson

Nine games away from the Wild Card spot, the New York Mets (34-46) latest moves indicate the team might become sellers at the trade deadline. They are again on a losing streak, having dropped five in a row. Recently, they have traded away their struggling southpaw David Peterson to the Cubs. In exchange, the Mets received corner infielder prospect Cole Mathis. Chicago will have a chance to patch their injury plagued rotation.

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Peterson will become a free agent at the end of his $8.1 million contract this season. He holds a 6.09 ERA and a 3-6 record across 16 starts in 2026. His last start for the Mets came against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 21. He had allowed 4 earned runs in 4 innings.

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The 22-year-old Mathis, on the other hand, was a second-round draft pick in 2024. Across two minor league levels, he is hitting .272 with 10 home runs this season.