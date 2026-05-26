Mets Nation Expresses Strong Frustration as Nolan McLean Falters Badly Against Reds’ Offense

The New York Mets terrible season continues, as they have now dropped four consecutive games after a brief comeback in May. Righty-starter Nolan McLean took the latest loss with the Mets dropping the first game of the series 7-2 against the Cincinnati Reds. McLean’s back-to-back rough starts on the mound have drawn frustration from the Metsies.

Despite having the shortest outing of his career, Nolan McLean failed to hold off the Reds lineup.

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In 3.1 innings, the right-hander surrendered 7 runs on 5 hits, issuing 2 homers and 2 walks in 78 pitches. His ERA has now spiked up to 4.40 in 11 starts this season. SNY Mets posted his final line from Monday’s game on X.

McLean is in his second year with the Mets. Last season, he put up a stellar 5-1 record across 8 starts, posting a 2.06 ERA. But he has struggled from the beginning of this season, especially because of a lack of command in his secondary pitches, falling behind in counts, and overthinking to fix his mechanical issues.

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During his last outing against the Washington Nationals on May 19, McLean threw his worst 5.2 innings. He gave up 9 runs, out of which 6 were earned, including 2 homers. McLean was aiming for a comeback against the Reds, but he did not fare any better.

However, he looked in control at the start of the game.

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McLean even retired the side with three strikeouts at the top of the first frame. But his success did not last long.

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He started the top of the second with a hit-by-pitch, allowing Sal Stewart to reach base, who later scored on a one-run single to open the scoreboard for the Reds. He hit Stewart with an 88-mph changeup to the ribs. From there, Cincinnati continued piling up runs.

The 24-year-old extended the damage with a wild pitch that allowed Eugenio Suárez to score. The runs continued to bleed as JJ Bleday took the rival starter 409 feet deep an inning later. However, McLean did a quick job with the rest of the hitters, with three strikeouts.

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McLean was finally pulled in the fourth after he hit another batter, Blake Dunn, with a pitch. Before he was pulled, he gave up a two-run single and a two-run homer that extended the Reds’ lead to 7-0.

Though the Mets’ relievers stopped the damage, Reds starter Nick Lodolo allowed the Mets hitters only one earned run in 6 innings.

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Lodolo recorded his first win this season after returning from his IL stint. In the bottom of the seventh, Bret Baty scored on Carson Benge’s groundout, locking the score at 7-2.

As Nolan McLean dropped to a 2-4 record, fans on social media have expressed their disappointment with the righty starter.

Nolan McLean’s rough start triggers fan frustration

“A— just like the rest of the team. And he lost it for team USA,” commented a fan. In the World Baseball Classic finale between Team Venezuela and Team USA, McLean started the game for the Americans. He threw 4.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and four strikeouts. The 24-year-old also gave up two out of the three runs Venezuela scored against the USA. McLean unfortunately took the loss in the championship game, as Venezuela won the game 3-2.

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Another observed, “Tough back-to-back outings… Reds are absolutely teeing off on McLean right now.” On Monday, despite the Mets starter throwing the shortest innings of his career, the damage totaled 7 runs, which the Mets’ offense failed to overcome. However, this loss comes on the heels of his bad start against the Washington Nationals on May 19.

He had the worst outing of his career, surrendering as many as 9 runs (6 earned runs) and 2 walks in 100 pitches. McLean went 5.2 innings deep.

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“Remember when we had a really good pitching coach and now he’s with Atlanta. There have been some real bad game plans recently in how we’re pitching other teams,” lamented a fan. The Atlanta Braves’ current pitching coach is Jeremy Hefnar, who also coached the Mets for six seasons. When David Stearns, the Mets’ president of baseball operations, pulled a roster overhaul, he let go of multiple coaching staff members, including Hefnar.

Another user opined, “No changes will be made with the manager or Stearns. Season is just going to get worse.” Not only McLean, but Stearns and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also felt the heat after their latest loss.

With the Mets struggling spectacularly, fans demand a change at the front office, especially after the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox fired Rob Thomson and Alex Cora, respectively. Under the Phillies’ new manager, Don Mattingly, they recovered from a brutal 9-19 record in April. They now hold a 27-27 record this season.

Now, while fans are mimicking their own team like a “circus,” it’s high time for NYM to step up.