Mets Nation Lose Calm as David Stearns’ Gamble Turns Costly Amid Historic Slump

The New York Mets are in the depths of heel right now. Not only are they not able to win, but they also are not able to score runs; their pitchers are getting smacked around almost every game, and the injuries are piling up. Just when the Queens thought that they were getting Juan Soto and Jorge Polanco back from their injuries, bad news has struck.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As if one injury was not enough, it looks like Jorge Polanco has been hit with a right wrist contusion. The Mets reported saying, “INF Jorge Polanco was placed on the 10-Day IL… C Hayden Senger has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Mets placed Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist contusion. The move was bound to happen after he went 0-4 with 2 strike outs on April 15. Manager Carlos Mendoza said it came from swings against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Polanco said, “It was just a couple of swings,” and pain worsened the next day. The team confirmed no timeline for return, leaving a gap in an already struggling lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before this setback, Polanco was already dealing with Achilles bursitis since the second game of the season. He played only 14 games and was limited to designated hitter duties after the opening series.

ADVERTISEMENT

His numbers showed a .179 average with 10 hits, including four extra-base hits. Mendoza said, “he was trending in the right direction,” before the wrist injury halted progress. Now, both injuries combine, making his absence longer than expected without any confirmed return date.

To fill the gap, the Mets recalled Hayden Senger from Triple-A Syracuse before facing the Chicago Cubs. Senger has hit .257 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 12 minor league games. His six extra-base hits in that span show power, but there isn’t enough to prove his power in the MLB.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move also helps use Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens more flexibly. Still, replacing a struggling but experienced Polanco with a depth catcher highlights roster imbalance.

Meanwhile, the Mets have lost nine straight games and scored just 14 runs recently. They sit 7-13, last in the division, with a .175 average and a .471 OPS stretch. This is the worst skid since the 2004 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Stearns said, “We haven’t played good baseball,” despite a payroll above $350 million. Critics question replacing Pete Alonso with Polanco, who has only one homer and two RBIs.

With Pete Alonso having a better start to the season than Polanco, the fans are now questioning the roster construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mets fans go after David Stearns for roster construction

Fans are now questioning the Mets GM, David Stearns, if he made the right choice by moving away from Pete Alonso. Pete Alonso was traded away by the Mets to the Orioles. Reports during the offseason suggested that the Mets didn’t even try for Pete Alonso as they thought the price was too high and they would be overpaying. But now that move is being questioned.

“Pete Alonso, in the years he was a New York Met, missed a total of 24 games,” one fan wrote, highlighting his durability. Pete Alonso played all 162 games in 2024 and even extended a 354-game streak despite injury. He missed only about 11 days in 2023 and returned in 11 days from injury. In contrast, Jorge Polanco has dealt with Achilles bursitis and now a wrist injury this season. That same fan added, “Polanco isn’t durable,” as injuries have already limited him early.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Polanco will miss more games in the first month than Pete Alonso missed four years combined,” one fan wrote. Pete Alonso played 162 games in 2025 and 162 games in 2024. He also played 154 games in 2023, missing just 8 games that season. Across those three seasons, Alonso missed only 8 total games, showing rare durability. In contrast, Jorge Polanco is already on the 10-Day IL this season and is going to be out for quite some time.

“I suggest another: Get rid of Stearns. Trading away Nimmo, McNeil, and Alonso is a disaster,” one fan wrote. The New York Mets traded Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil, while Pete Alonso left in free agency. The offseason overhaul removed four longtime core players, reshaping a roster that had defined the team. Early results show struggles, with an eight-game losing streak and offense ranking near the league bottom. With new additions like Jorge Polanco struggling and injured, concerns about decisions continue to grow.

“It’s one thing to let Alonso go, but replace him with an actual first baseman,” one fan wrote. David Stearns chose Jorge Polanco, who is not a natural first baseman. Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger is hitting .246 and playing first base regularly this season. Rhys Hoskins is batting .213 with 1 homer, still offering natural position value. Jorge Polanco is hitting .179 and is now injured, raising questions about roster decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Polanco should’ve been on the IL two weeks ago,” one fan wrote after the injury news surfaced. Jorge Polanco has had Achilles bursitis since early April and was limited to designated hitter duties. The Mets still played him through discomfort instead of placing him on the injured list. He then developed a wrist injury after a swing against the Dodgers, worsening his condition. This sequence suggests poor injury handling, as issues lingered before the team finally shut him down.

So now the question is, will the Mets and David Stearns actually find a way to get wins and get back into the postseason, or is it going to be the same story as 2025?