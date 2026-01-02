Mets Nation Loses All Faith In David Stearns As Latest Kyle Tucker Buzz Sparks Serious Doubts

Since December, the Mets have lost key pillars of their roster. Star closer Edwin Díaz left for the World Series champion Dodgers, followed the next day by franchise home run leader Pete Alonso. A month earlier, the front office had traded longtime center fielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers, and Jeff McNeil was also allowed to walk. So yes, in just a matter of weeks, the Mets basically dismantled their entire core.

As for big-name free agents? Fans heard links to everyone from Kyle Schwarber to Cody Bellinger to Bo Bichette, but nothing ever felt real. Even the latest buzz about the Mets “checking in” on Kyle Tucker hasn’t exactly moved the needle. Right now, it all feels like rumors, no action, and a fanbase left wondering what the plan actually is.

“UPDATE. The Mets have “checked in” on Kyle Tucker.” SleeperMets cited MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Well, with Cody Bellinger looking more and more likely to land somewhere else, the Mets have at least run around on Kyle Tucker. He’s one of the very few players who could realistically rescue what’s been a brutal offseason.

For the Mets, the bigger problem is an outfield that basically doesn’t exist beyond Juan Soto. Cedric Mullins, José Siri, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil are all gone, leaving the Mets with a scary-thin depth chart made up of role players and unproven bats expected to handle everyday jobs. And as the days keep passing, it’s becoming harder to ignore just how incomplete this roster really is.

So, the Mets’ focus has shifted to a much bolder idea: Kyle Tucker.

Tucker would instantly change everything, transforming both the lineup and the defense, giving Soto a true running mate, and restoring some legitimacy to the outfield. So, on paper, the fit is obvious. But the price tag, likely north of $400 million, puts David Stearns at a real philosophical crossroads.

What’s surprising is that Mets fans aren’t exactly fired up about it!

Tucker is arguably the hottest free agent on the market, and normally, that kind of news would light up the fanbase. Instead, there’s a lot of skepticism. And honestly, it makes sense. Fans have heard the Mets “check in” on plenty of big names this offseason, only to watch every single one of them sign somewhere else. So, until there’s actual action, the excitement just isn’t there anymore.

The Mets nation is not buying Tucker’s update

Till the time Kyle Tucker lands in New York, fans are not ready to buy the latest update. “Heyman forgot half the tweet. The Mets checked in and checked out on the same day,” one fan said. “They’re making sure he’s going to be happy when he signs elsewhere! Lol, they want to show him moral support! Lol,” added another.

We still remember how the Mets were considered the frontrunners for Kyle Schwarber. Result? The Phillies went ahead and signed him. The Mets are also rumored with Dylan Cease as their frontline closer, but still couldn’t do anything. Hence, for the Mets fans, the Mets getting rumored with top names is nothing new. Instead, it’s just repeating the old script.

Fans are not agreeing that the Mets are willing to pay $400 million for Tucker. “Stearns asked if he would take a two-year deal at 50 bucks a year,” one user remarked. “Why would he go to the Mets when they just gutted their entire roster,” added another.

Remember why the Mets never signed Pete Alonso back? Because Stearns was not willing to pay what Alonso was expecting. Same with Diaz. So, if the team can’t fight back against the Orioles’ $155 million, the fans are least expecting the Mets to pour $400 million here. Moreover, it is also opined that when the Mets disbanded their core, what motivation would Tucker have to be here with the Mets?

“Meaning they’ll do nothing,” another agrees. So, until the Mets are reported to have locked in on Tucker, it’s nothing special for the fans. However, if the reports prove true, the team might become a force to bet on.