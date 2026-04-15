Mets Nation Reacts Strongly as Steve Cohen Finds Silver Lining in Team’s 7th Straight Defeat

Steve Cohen‘s attempt to calm a frustrated Mets fanbase backfired spectacularly after the team’s seventh straight loss. The fans are tired of the franchise trying to downplay the situation. With series losses piling up one after the other, the Mets Nation refuses to see the good in lifeless offense.

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“Nobody likes to lose, but I saw some ‘green shoots tonight,’” Cohen tweeted after the 1-2 loss to the Dodgers. “Hang in there, fans, we will turn this around !”

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The Mets never showed any real promise despite a few wins early. Even the four back-to-back wins proved to be signs of inconsistency as they have not won a single game since April 8. New York has lost 4 series so far with a win-loss record of 7-11 in 2026.

The owner tried to point out all the things that should be considered a good sign, saying, “On offense, Lindor had two hits, including a home run. Bichette got a double, hitting it to left field as opposed to recently being right field prone.”

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He further added, “Benge got a solid hit. Soto started his running progression today. Semien hit a shot that might have been a home run on a warmer night. Finally, Nolan McLean pitched an outstanding game, going 7 innings.”

The Amazin’ Mets have gone scoreless 4 times this season, and 3 of them were in the last 7 games. They scored one run through Lindor’s homer in the 1st inning. There has been a lot of noise doubting their offense this season, and the way Steve Cohen tried to highlight a few hits didn’t sit well with the fans.

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Understandably, franchise owners or the front office would try to install some optimism among the fans. And it is also commendable to stand by the players when they are not able to justify the expectations.

But for the fans, the optimism feels misplaced. The Mets have scored 63 runs in 18 games so far and sit in the bottom third of the MLB’s list of 30 teams. They have mostly suffered losses with huge margins or without scoring this season.

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While it is too early to panic, the team’s late-season collapse last year makes the current doubts much louder. The Mets blew off their chances for a postseason through constant late-inning disasters.

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While fans hoped for a better outing this time, all signs point to the contrary. The front office hyped up the recruits, but they haven’t been enough to convince the fans. The owner’s words, despite the right intentions, fail for the same reason.

Steve Cohen’s optimism meets growing frustration from the Mets fans

“Pretty tone deaf lol. Understand your fans better, dude. They don’t want to hear this after 7 straight Ls,” posted one fan.

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For most diehards, it feels like a carryover from last season’s collapse. They are irked at how their favorite team is repeatedly failing to extract results.

“You have 4 guys in the starting lineup hitting below 200. Not good,” read another comment.

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Francisco Lindor is at .194, while Marcus Semien has secured a .188 AVG. Jorge Polanco is batting around .179, but Carson Benge is among the worst with a .143 AVG. A hit or a homer never paints the whole picture. And these numbers show the ongoing concerns.

“You’re celebrating the fact the team got four hits? Thankfully, the only bright spot on the team pitched well, but in true Mets’ style, got nothing for the effort. I’ve been a fan all my life, Stevie, but you’re losing the base. This team is unwatchable and shows no heart,” one user expressed his dismay.

The pitchers kept the team in the game till the 7th inning before Brooks Raley allowed one run in the 8th. But overall, the fans claim that the Mets have never shown a winning attitude. Restricting the repeat World Series champions to 2 runs is commendable, but it was never enough. That’s why fans aren’t getting on board with Cohen’s optimism.

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“Fire Mendoza. Took him weeks to realize Alvarez should be higher in the lineup, makes terrible bullpen decisions, and no one on this team has any fire because he has no fire. He doesn’t crave the feeling of winning, and that’s what the Mets need,” wrote another fan.

Manager Carlos Mendoza has been under fire for some time now. Fans were explicitly irritated with his “just a bad stretch” comment after 5 straight defeats.

Mendoza’s decision to send catcher Francisco Alvarez in the late innings earned him a lot of criticism since he was hitting well. After the coach sent him early on April 11, Alvarez went 2-for-4. Although the team suffered a 6-11 loss to the A’s, fans saw it as a better use of the catcher’s offensive ability.

“This is the epitome of Mets Baseball Culture. We almost won, let’s celebrate! Always a bridesmaid, never a bride,” another comment read.

2026 is the 40th anniversary of the Mets’ last World Series win. But that is not good news. They haven’t won the championship since 1986. Some fans imply that the franchise has set the bar so low for itself that even a few hits are being highlighted by the owner.

Steve Cohen was simply trying to calm the fans down after back-to-back poor outings. Instead, he has infuriated them further. It seems the only way to pacify the Mets Nation is to show some immediate and concrete results, not shower them with hype or optimism.