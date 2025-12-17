The New York Mets are finally making moves in the market and showed us that they are still alive. But with David Stearns’s recent moves, they are never beating the accusations of being the “Little Brother” to the Yankees. Because anything that big brother usually doesn’t want goes to the younger brother. And that is exactly the case with Luke Weaver.

It was just announced by SNY that "The Mets are finalizing a deal with Luke Weaver."

The New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract with right-hander Luke Weaver, making him part of a bullpen group that includes former Yankees reliever Devin Williams. Weaver, 32, posted a 3.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 72 strikeouts in 64.2 innings in 2025, after a strong 2024 with a 2.89 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 84 innings with the Yankees.

The New York Yankees did not place a bid to retain Weaver this winter, and he now projects as a key high-leverage reliever for the Mets in 2026.

Some Mets fans reacted negatively to the signing because Weaver’s 2025 performance declined after a mid-season hamstring strain. Also, his postseason results raised questions about his consistency. Fans also noted that the bullpen overhaul has involved multiple former Yankees, including Devin Williams and Clay Holmes, which stirred debate about identity and team direction.

Despite the skepticism, Weaver’s 2024 breakout and solid underlying metrics suggest he could still be a valuable bullpen piece.

But for decades, the Mets have been labeled the “little brother” to the Yankees due to New York’s larger fan base, deeper history of success, and greater pull in free agency. That dynamic shifted as the Mets landed big contracts like Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million deal. This helped alter perceptions of New York baseball balance. But it looks like the Mets are back to their old mindset.

But things can change very quickly. Many fans who oppose the singing now might cheer Weaver’s name when he starts to come clutch in high-leverage situations.

Authoritatively, the Mets committed 2 years and $22 million, betting that performance will rewrite narratives. If Weaver delivers leverage outs, the whole of Queens will cheer his name louder than the Bronx does for Aaron Judge.

The Mets fans, as of now, do not approve of David Stearns signing Luke Weaver

New York baseball just added another twist to its ongoing soap opera. David Stearns has stirred the pot again, moving Luke Weaver from the Yankees to the Mets. Bronx fans already shrugged, while Queens is collectively raising eyebrows. Somehow, a 32-year-old reliever has become the center of debate, proving that even predictable transactions can spark major drama.

One Mets fan joked, “Lmao!! They should change their name to the little Yankees.” The remark highlights frustration over the Mets’ ongoing signings of ex-Yankees like Luis Torrens in 2024. Continually acquiring Bronx veterans reinforces the perception that Queens relies on former Yankees rather than homegrown bullpen talent.

One Mets fan wrote, “solid pick up but man were never beating the former Yankee allegations lmao.” The remark reflects growing awareness of the New York Mets’ trend of signing ex-Yankees like Luis Severino. Continuation of this pattern reinforces the perception that the Mets’ bullpen relies heavily on Bronx veterans. Fans view Weaver’s acquisition as part of a repeating strategy, deepening the “former Yankees” label.

One fan wrote, “Looking at these comments, what exactly is our fanbase going to be happy about at this point?” The comment reflects frustration but acknowledges the Mets faced a brutal pitching market in 2025. Reliable relievers like Luke Weaver are rare, forcing the Mets to act quickly for bullpen stability. The fan implies that any delay could have worsened roster depth and created the same result as the Red Sox going after Pete Alonso.

One fan wrote, “Stearns is just using the Bronx as his own personal minor league team now.” The comment suggests the Mets are taking advantage of former Yankees like Luke Weaver for immediate bullpen needs. Fans see this as turning the Yankees into a talent source while the Mets focus on building a competitive roster. The remark reflects frustration but acknowledges the strategy could strengthen the Mets’ position in New York baseball.

One fan wrote, “Two relievers now coming to a pitcher friendly ball park. I like the signings.” The comment points out that Citi Field suppresses runs, benefiting relievers like Luke Weaver and Devin Williams. Weaver struggled in 2025 with a 3.62 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, while Williams ended the Yankees’ season with a 4.79 ERA. Moving to a pitcher-friendly park gives both arms a better environment to regain confidence and stabilize the Mets’ bullpen.

David Stearns continues to reshape the Mets’ bullpen, proving Luke Weaver’s arrival cannot be ignored by fans. The Yankees might grumble, but Queens is quietly converting former Bronx arms into strategic, high-leverage assets. Whether Mets fans cheer or groan, Weaver and Williams will define whether Stearns’ gamble succeeds in Citi Field.