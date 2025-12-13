Mets Nation Revolts Over Jorge Polanco as David Stearns Faces Fierce Backlash Despite Spoiling Red Sox Plans

Essentials Inside The Story For Metsies, Jorge Polanco doesn't seem like the right Polar Bear alternative.

But David Stearns has his plans.

Reportedly, Polanco could've been a better fit at Boston.

The Red Sox’s favorite free-agent infielder, Jorge Polanco, is coming to Queens, not Boston. He has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with the Mets. With that, Craig Breslow should cross another free-agent hitter off the list. As for the Mets, signing him was a big splash, especially after losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz in the past week. At the same time, Polanco’s contract confirmed what many had believed all along.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Mets really are wary of long-term deals. Either way, Mets fans aren’t thrilled with this move.

Jorge Polanco has spent most of his career at second base. But with Pete Alonso gone, the Mets have a clear opening at first base. So, as Jeff Passan’s report suggested, the Mets are planning to use him primarily at first base and DH.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jorge Polanco has been a solid major leaguer. This past season, Polanco hit .213 with a .651 OPS, including a .606 OPS at home. However, he’s not the kind of power bat the Mets are missing.

Across his decade-long career, he’s topped 20 home runs only three times. His career-best 33 home runs came in 2021. But if we are to compare him with Alonso, the Polar Bear never dipped below 34 homers in any full MLB season. And that pretty much explains why the Metsies are upset. Plus, there’s real uncertainty about how Jorge Polanco will handle first base.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has zero professional innings at the position. He has faced only one batter at first base in the majors.

The Mets need more than just Polanco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The outfield holes grew even more obvious after Brandon Nimmo was dealt to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien. On the other hand, there are still big question marks at third base, in the rotation, and in the bullpen.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox could use him, especially his switch-hitting abilities. If they could sign Alex Bregman, they could’ve paired Polanco with Triston Casas at 1B, pushing for a better offense. As Alex Speier of the Boston Globe suggested, he could’ve been an “additional complementary position player” at Boston.

Even though the Mets spoiled that dream, signing Jorge Polanco to play first base is coming off as a rushed decision to fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mets fans blast David Stearns over Jorge Polanco trade

Many had the same question for the Mets, as one asked, “This is Stearns’ big move?” Mets fans don’t see Jorge Polanco as a conventional replacement. And it’s not hard to understand why. The 32-year-old has spent most of his career at shortstop and second base. And most recently, he has split time between second and designated hitter with the Mariners.

Another fan noted, “I didn’t think the Mets could get more embarrassing.” On one side, Pete Alonso is officially moving on after agreeing to a five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles. That move came only one day after their closer Edwin Díaz signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers in free agency. Apparently, the Mets’ offseason has gotten off to a nightmare start.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t need him,” another fan quipped. Polanco hit 26 homers and drove in 78 runs in 138 games played in the 2025 season. So, this move feels more like a “moo point” for fans.

Since the Mets were looking for Alonso’s replacement, fans expected Stearns to bring in someone who could come close to matching his level of production. “Stop paying for all these mid players,” another fan voiced.

But many had one response, probably pointing to the headstrong character that the GM is: “YOU CAN’T STOP DAVID STEARNS.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, only time will tell if Stearns can figure out how to quiet this criticism.