Mets Nation Throws David Stearns Under the Bus as Carlos Mendoza Gives Worrying Update on $50M Gamble

Carlos Mendoza’s postgame interview stirred up a fan backlash on Saturday. But that’s nothing new for the Mets. However, this time, it stemmed not from the team’s performance but from a player on the injury list. And no points for guessing who the target was for the fans’ wrath.

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Manager Mendoza was asked for an update on the Mets’ CF Luis Robert Jr. “He’s back in New York City Field getting treatment, but nothing new to report there,” Mendy said. “Hasn’t done any baseball activity. He’s just still getting treatment in the training room, obviously.”

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Robert Jr. signed a 6-year, $50 million extension with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. The deal had a club option for 2026 and 2027, which was activated. This past January, Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns decided to take a massive gamble. Hoping for a low-cost, high-upside player, Stearns traded prospect Luisangel Acuña to Chicago to bring Robert to New York and take on the remainder of his contract.

Robert showed promise with a three-run homer in his second game on March 28. Unfortunately, it was his first of his 2 HRs this season, and he has scored only 10 runs so far. But it’s not his performance that most people are worried about.

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New York then put Robert on the IL on April 30 for his Lumbar Spine Disc Herniation. The IL was actually retroactive to April 27, and as of May 11, there is no improvement for the player. The Mets are on their road series to Arizona, and Mendoza was asked if Robert is becoming a concern for the team.

“We don’t know. Wait till we get back to New York, see it in person, and see what we got here, but nothing new,” Mendoza said. The fact that there is no positive update on the 28-year-old made all hell break loose on the Mets’ president of baseball operations.

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Robert Jr. is one of the most injury-prone players in MLB. Stearns’ decision to bring in such an entity, particularly when he had a .224 batting average in the last two seasons, didn’t sit well with the fans.

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The OF has a .991 fielding percentage in his career and has made 13 errors in 6 years. But his defensive skills are overshadowed by a .763 career OPS and 44 RBI per season. Fans are sure he is a botched investment from Stearns. And they fear that there is hardly any hope for justifiable production even if he returns.

Mets fans unload on David Stearns after worrying Luis Robert Jr. update

The biggest concern is the long list of injuries to the player. That’s why people are doubtful of his production this season.

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“Robert has played more than 110 games ONCE in his career. This is what he does,” one fan wrote.

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Luis played 145 games in 2023 for the White Sox. He was involved in 100 and 110 games in the next two seasons. Robert has played an average of 86 games per season, including 2026. Robert has a career average of 47 runs. But it’s hard to expect bigger numbers when you are sidelined again and again.

“Great move by Stearns.. got sold damaged goods. A su–ker is born every minute,” said one user.

Robert’s 2025 season was a complete mess physically. He had a head injury in early June that made him miss three games. The outfielder then suffered a left hamstring strain on June 26 and returned after 12 days. But it got worse as his Grade 2 left hamstring strain at the end of August sidelined him for the rest of the season.

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Fans are clueless about why Stearns brought him in in the first place. But Robert Jr. isn’t the only decision fans have been criticizing for almost the entire season.

Another fan said, “Stearns destroyed this team with historically bad moves.”

Letting Pete Alonso hit free agency, then losing him to the Orioles, was the biggest mistake by David Stearns. Fans also consider trading off a homegrown player like Jeff McNeil or letting go of players like Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo a series of bad moves by Stearns. And the players he brought in to fill the gaps only stirred up more controversy.

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“Yeah, let’s just build a team of injury-prone players in hopes of making the postseason, should work out well,” read another comment.

Apparently, Robert Jr. isn’t the only injury-prone player on the roster. As of May 10, the Mets have 11 of their players on IL. Both the fans and critics are disappointed with the signings of Jorge Polanco and A.J. Minto for the same reason as with Robert’s. Polanco is sitting on the IL recovering from wrist and Achilles injuries

“Simply horrible roster construction. And you spent $400 mil @StevenACohen2 😂,” a fan couldn’t mask his frustration.

According to Fangraphs, the Mets have a payroll of $368 million in 2026. But despite the difference in that figure, the fans are right to be angry. They think David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen spent all that money for nothing.

The Mets have a -31 run differential and recorded one of the lowest batting averages in 2026. They have been glued to the bottom of their region for some time with a 15-24 win-loss record. Blasting David Stearns for his decision has become an everyday thing for the fans. And the franchise has yet to find any answer for that.