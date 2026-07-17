Mets Open to Trading Francisco Lindor as Steve Cohen Gives Up on $369 Million Roster: Report

The New York Mets entered the All-Star break on the heels of their worst first-half performance in 31 years. And mind you, that’s from the majors’ second-highest payroll at $369 million. So, yes, fans have every reason to be disappointed with the team’s lackluster 40-57 record in the first half. To top it off, Francisco Lindor’s chemistry with his teammates has remained one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Mets this season. While owner Steve Cohen recently dismissed concerns about the shortstop’s future with the franchise, fresh reports suggest Lindor may not be on the roster for much longer.

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“Mets have informed teams that everyone but Juan Soto, Nolan McLean, Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, and Christian Scott is available, per @chelsea_janes,” Underdog MLB posted on X.

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The trade buzz surrounded the Mets throughout June and July as their performance remained stagnant for almost the entire first half. Yet, David Stearns had insisted that the front office wasn’t ready to part ways with its players. The Mets’ president of baseball operations wasn’t even sure whether the team would be buyers or sellers. However, with the team stuck at the bottom of the NL East and showing no signs of improvement, they have finally made their decision.

As for Lindor, Chelsea Jane from SNY mentioned that the Mets haven’t explicitly placed him on the trade block. But the truth is, he isn’t off the list either. Insider Mike Francesa had claimed earlier this month that Lindor and Juan Soto don’t “get along at all,” and since the franchise is keeping Soto out of the trade possibilities for now, it increases the chances for a trade involving Lindor. Reportedly, New York has already contacted a few rival teams about a possible move.

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However, two rival teams that are willing to revamp their rosters have termed a Lindor trade “difficult.”

Notably, Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million contract in 2021. That means the willing team has to take on the huge remaining contract (close to $155 million) for the next five years. Plus, he had a 15-team no-trade clause earlier, which was converted to a full no-trade entering 2026.

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To top all of that, the 32-year-old hasn’t been the most productive player either. He has suffered from elbow, calf, and wrist issues since the end of last season. He has played only 41 of the team’s 98 games this year, and his .216 batting average and .671 OPS hardly make a strong case for the hefty salary he’s expected to earn.

That’s why one rival team even described him as “immovable,” while other interested teams expect the Mets to absorb a significant portion of his contract to make a deal happen.

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For now, the Mets have Freddy Peralta, A.J. Minter, Clay Holmes, and Brooks Raley with expiring contracts, which means they are the likeliest targets before the trade deadline. On the other hand, players like Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez, and Ronny Mauricio could generate greater interest from the buyers. And they are under club control. So Francisco Lindor might not be the immediate piece the Mets would focus on. However, one thing is certain: they are going for a reset before the 2027 season.