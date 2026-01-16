Mets Owner Steve Cohen Fuels Kyle Tucker Signing Fire With Cryptic 7-World Tease

The Mets may have had a pretty quiet offseason up to this point, but their recent momentum suggests it might finally be time to flip the script. That reported four-year, $50 million AAV offer for Kyle Tucker says a lot. The Mets are ready to make noise, and it feels like they’re lining up for another splashy, Juan Soto–type move.

Still, given how this offseason has unfolded, it’s understandable if fans remain cautious until something actually becomes official. But does that skepticism hold up after what owner Steve Cohen just posted on X? If his post is any indication, Mets fans might want to buckle up for something big that could be on the way.

“Let me know when you see smoke,” Cohen posted via X.

Well, it was a short statement, but one that definitely hits if you know how to read between the lines. And there’s a clear reason the Mets are pushing hard for Kyle Tucker. Juan Soto is still the centerpiece, no question, but adding Tucker would give the lineup another true elite bat alongside him.

Tucker’s track record backs it up. From 2021–24 with the Astros and into 2025 with the Cubs, he’s piled up 23.4 fWAR. And if he keeps producing anywhere near his career line, .277/.365/.514 with 140 doubles, 134 HRs, 105 steals in 119 tries, plus 28 defensive runs saved over 661 games, you’re talking about a legitimate five-tool star who can seriously boost the Mets’ firepower.

The tricky part, of course, is fit.

Both Tucker and Soto are right fielders. Tucker hasn’t played left since 2020, and Soto’s experience there is limited, too. But the Mets seem willing to figure that out later, choosing to prioritize elite talent now and sort out positioning afterward. Remember, they no longer have Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo.

So, with how the Mets have reshaped their core this time around, pairing another marquee name with Soto isn’t a luxury anymore. It’s starting to feel like a necessity. That said, the Blue Jays are very much in the mix, and their reported 10-year offer looks stronger on paper than what the Mets are proposing.

Still, when Steve Cohen tells fans to check for any “smoke,” it’s hard not to think there might be some fire coming out of the Mets’ front office.

