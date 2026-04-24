Mets Owner Trashed Over Premature Praise as Bo Bichette Admits Feeling Pressure of New York Expectations

The Mets are back on a winning note. After snapping their 12-game losing streak on Wednesday, they won the series decider against the Twins. And the best part is how the offense came back to life after days. They scored 10 runs, which includes a bases-clearing double from their 2026 addition, Bo Bichette.

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Bichette’s show was long overdue. He stayed low-key since joining the Mets, and with his big return after 25 games, Mets owner Steve Cohen was overwhelmed. He shared his fan boy moment via X, which might have rubbed a few wrong feathers among the fans.

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“That was a big boy moment for Bo. Great to see,” Cohen shared via X.

Surely, Bichette had his own big-boy moment on Thursday. The game saw a rollercoaster ride between the two teams, especially in the eighth inning. The Twins entered the eighth trailing 3-7, but riding on Ryan Jeffers’ grand slam in the top, 4 runs added, and the score was tied. Brett Baty opened the eighth for the Mets he singled for a hit. Tyrone Taylor’s bunt loaded the second base as well. Then another single by Marcus Semien and third base was also loaded.

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Enter Bo Bichette with all bases loaded and the score tied. He took a long hit to the center field that touched the fence. But while it couldn’t clear the fence, the Mets’ bases were cleared with another 3 runs coming in. The Twins could have added another in the 9th, and the Mets won 10-8.

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This was the moment the Mets fans were waiting for to see from Bichette, and with that, the $126 million star’s slash line now stands .238/.270/.314. “I think he’s been looking for that moment, especially here at home,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. The Mets clinched the series, and Bichette’s heroics meant a lot to Cohen as well, and he couldn’t help from sharing via X.

The fans, though, are calling it premature, especially as Bo Bichette admits his struggles in New York. “The desire to help a new team and the desire to just perform at the level you know you can perform at — I don’t know if any of that was weighing on me, but I definitely still need to get better,” Bichette said. “I’ll make adjustments and get to the player I need to be.”

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Playing in New York comes with a different type of pressure, and it comes with intense media scrutiny and demanding fan bases. Players like Sonny Gray and Joey Gallo failed to make an impact playing for the New York teams and admitted to the pressure. However, if Thursday’s number was any hint, Bichette might be getting adjusted to the New York scene.

Bichette promised to make adjustments, and he might deliver, but surely the expectations are weighing on him.

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For the fans, when Bichette himself is admitting his limitations and has just performed in a single game, it is simply premature to hype him.

The Mets owner gets called out for his Bo Bichette statement

Fans wonder if the Mets front office is now hyping series wins from the first leg of the season. “Big moment?!?! A game in April vs the Twins when the team is a train wreck? Silly,” one fan said. The series was from the opening leg of the regular season and against the Twins, who are standing with a 12-13 record in the AL Central.

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While winning the series was important for the Mets amid their losing streak, was it worth to hype like winning a championship? Fans wonder. And as Cohen said, “big boy moment,” we assume he meant the situation in which the Mets made a comeback. “Still last place and didn’t win a ring since 1986. Little boy,” another fan added.

The Mets last won their World Series in 1986, and despite matching the Dodgers in terms of financial muscle, the record says otherwise. So, for the fans, just when the team is struggling from the last few years, missing the playoffs in 2025 and standing with a 9-16 record presently, Cohen’s celebration of Bichette’s double looks odd.

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However, Cohen might have shared Bo Bichhet’s heroics to cheer up his team. A pat on the back from the team owner could be effective in chinning up the battered clubhouse. Fans disagree, though. “Just stop, you’re not our Uncle Stevie anymore,” one user said. “Uncle Steve, please go get an actual closer in Mason Miller,” another added.

Well, fans seem tired of accepting Uncle Steve’s “motivational nuggets.” Especially considering how the bullpen performed even on Thursday, fans are skeptical about Cohen’s motivational acts. The Mets splashed $51 million on Devin Williams, who is struggling with a 10.29 ERA and allowed 1 ER from his 0.2 innings on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Mets were rumored to be in the race for Mason Miller from the A’s. Eventually, they missed, and the Padres picked him up. Miller is still standing with a 0.00 ERA with 27 SOs! “And your closer, who Stearns paid $51 million to, can’t pitch,” another fan agrees.

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The Mets are still far away from being a contender this year, and a single act of heroism is not going to please the fans.