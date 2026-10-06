Mets Part Ways With Multiple Coaches as Major Overhaul Begins After Finishing Last This Season

After finishing last in the NL East with just 74 wins and scoring just 699 runs, the New York Mets knew that their offense needed something new for the 2027 season. So the team has decided to part ways with a chunk of their coaching staff.

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“The Mets announced coaching changes: director of hitting Jeff Albert, quality assurance coach Danny Barnes, and BP pitcher Kevin Mahoney will not return to the staff next season,” reported Will Sammon.

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The Mets’ offense became the biggest reason their 2026 season struggled for such a long stretch.

Juan Soto landed on the injured list April 6, and the lineup never found enough consistency since then.

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A 12-game losing streak followed that, while several important players failed to produce impactful numbers. Their struggles left New York searching for answers while the season continued slipping away.

Polanco had the worst season of his career and played his fewest games since 2015. He hit .148 with 2 homers before getting released. Even Francisco Lindor hit just .225 with 21 homers in a season where he had to suffer from injuries. Those struggles were evident in the Mets’ offensive rankings:

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20th in runs, 20th in hits, 21st in RBIs, 23rd in batting average, and 24th in OPS, finishing 13th in total team strikeouts.

The Mets had already overhauled their coaching staff after 2025, but the changes failed to prevent further decline.

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After missing the playoffs last season, the Mets moved on from 6 members. They parted ways with hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez, and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, among others.

Carlos Mendoza entered 2026 with a significantly different coaching group around him.

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Yet the changes could not stop the offense from taking another significant step backward. In June, they even let go of Mendoza after a six-game losing streak, as the record stood at 34–47.

In 2025, New York scored 766 runs and collected 1,359 hits across 162 games. They also hit 224 homers, drove in 746 runs, and finished with a .753 OPS. In 2026, those numbers dropped to 699 runs, 1,307 hits, 204 homers, and 668 RBIs.

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Their average fell from .249 to .239, while their OPS dropped from .753 to .705. One of the main reasons the Mets’ offense was so good in 2025 was because Soto was healthy, Lindor was healthy, and they had Pete Alonso in the lineup who hit 38 homers. Once they lost Alonso and injuries hit, everything came falling apart.

Even their pitching struggled, and Kodai Senga was the best example.

Senga struggled badly as a starter before moving into the bullpen during the season. His 7.34 ERA showed how difficult the season became after entering with bigger expectations. Their offseason acquisition, Freddy Peralta, finished with a 4.99 ERA before getting moved to the Tampa Bay Rays.

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After another disappointing season, Jeff Albert, Danny Barnes, and Kevin Mahoney will not return. Now, Mets fans can only hope these changes finally help create a steadier 2027 team.