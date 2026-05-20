Mets Phenom Shares Emotional Message on Dad’s Sacrifices Ahead of Much-Awaited Call Up

In the same week he got called up to the Major Leagues, he also learned about a breakthrough in his father’s health after the tumor was removed from his spine. Zach Thornton had, quite possibly, the best week of his life. He could not help but get emotional as he got on a call with the man who made so many sacrifices for him.

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The Mets’ young star, in an interview, revealed, “He kind of just teared up immediately, and so did I. He’s been with me every outing I’ve had in my life, every game he’s watched. I owe that guy a lot.”

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Zack’s father, Paul, is a former track star and currently the track and field coach at the University of Kansas. His whole life revolved around the sport he loved. But sadly, everything changed last winter when he began experiencing numbness on his right side.

On March 24, an MRI revealed a tumor on his spine, and he had to get it removed by surgery. While the surgeon did his best to remove as much of the tumor as possible, he lost a lot of blood. And ultimately, he could not feel anything in his lower body after the surgery on April 2.

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Paul and his wife Julie documented the whole thing as he was moved to Shirley Ryan. One of the first videos saw Thornton Sr. breaking down in tears while expressing his goal of walking again in time for the NCAA Track and Field Championships in mid-June.

Unfortunately, Paul still cannot walk on his own. But with the assistance of a walker, he managed to make some big strides this week. That was only part of the father-son duo’s aspirations. At 3 p.m. on Monday, Thornton Jr. got a call from the Mets inviting him to join the active roster. Earlier, on May 7, he was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse from the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

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Zack had only two starts, recording a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 12 innings. He connected with his old man over video right after the Mets’ call.

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“I’m going,” Zach told his dad. “OK,” Paul replied, “so are we.”

He then checked out of the hospital and travelled to Washington, DC, in a wheelchair just to see his son take the mound for the first time in the major league.

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“It was to go and be a dad and support a young man in Zach or take care of my health,” Paul said.

And after the doctors gave him the go-ahead, it made his decision easier. For Paul Thornton, it was the result of all the sacrifices he made over the years, supporting his son through the grind of baseball, the travel, the long hours, and the hard work that finally paid off.

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Mets saw something in Thornton that outweighed prospect rankings

The Mets lost Clay Holmes to a fractured fibula in his right leg during the Subway Series last weekend. He was initially placed on the 15-day injured list, but the severity of the injury later moved him to the 60-day IL. Thornton, however, was still in the minors at the time, meaning the Mets could not make a direct one-for-one replacement.

To create room for Zack on the 26-man roster, the Mets optioned Daniel Duarte to Triple-A. Still, Thornton was not the only contender for the call-up.

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The 13th-ranked prospect was further down the line compared to the No. 2-ranked Jonah Tong and the No. 5-ranked Jack Wenninger. According to MLB, Tong has struggled with his mechanics in the minors, posting a 5.68 ERA. Wenninger’s numbers look much better, but his 1.51 ERA has also come with command issues.

That is why New York opted for Thornton, who holds a 1-3 record across seven games between Double-A and Triple-A. Still, he did not earn the opportunity simply because others were struggling.

Manager Mendoza clearly stated that Zack “earned it.”

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“The way he’s been throwing the ball, especially at the Triple-A level, we like [him] as a lefty against this lineup, his ability to throw strikes, his pitchability,” he added.

Notably, Zack Thornton is the best when it comes to fastballs. He averages 92-93 mph, which is not as good as Tong or Wenninger. But he has exceptional command. Thornton has allowed 3 or fewer earned runs in 19 of his 21 starts in the minors since last season.

But what nailed it for him was his fearlessness on the mound. That’s why Mendoza said, “ [He is] a guy that’s going to move the ball around, he’s going to throw strikes.”

While the manager described him as fearless, Zack Thornton himself described him as “an ultimate competitor.”

“I 100% got that from him,” the young phenom referred to his father.