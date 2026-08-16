Mets Pitcher Jefry Yan Challenges Umpire’s Call After Iconic Strikeout Jump vs. Nationals

It’s been barely 10 days since Jefry Yan made his major league debut for the New York Mets, and his strikeout celebration has already gone viral. Then came Saturday, and there was a twist to his signature move. Before the rookie pitcher could complete the celebration, he realized that the umpire’s call didn’t go his way and almost immediately tapped his head to prove the official wrong. Unfortunately, it turned out to be the other way around.

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“Mets Jefry Yan jumped and celebrated the strikeout and then challenged the pitch and got it wrong,” Talkin’ Baseball shared the short video of his celebration and ABS challenge on X.

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Yan made his fifth appearance for the Mets on August 15 when he stepped on the mound in the eighth inning with New York trailing 4-3. He retired the two remaining batters to wrap it up and returned in the ninth with the same score line.



Yan threw a 100-mph four-seam fastball on a 0-2 count, and as soon as it sailed past Nasim Nuñez, the 29-year-old made his signature jump. He was off the mound midair with his arms and legs every which way. Then he landed and slapped the ground while the home plate umpire called it a ball.

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Yan instantaneously tapped his cap.

The broadcast booth got a good laugh out of the sequence, not necessarily mocking the player, but rather at how confident and quick he was to react to the pitch. Yan couldn’t share that laugh as the call stood. The ABS review showed that the ball sailed outside the strike zone.

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But that’s actually just part of the story.



The rookie only needed 2 more throws to wrap the inning. His next pitch was another fastball and yet again was called a ball. He then switched to an 88-mph slider. Nuñez took a swing, but it ended up as the third strike, and Yan was already up in the air again. He just couldn’t head to the dugout before completing the move he has been doing since his debut.

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In the bottom of the 9th, Francisco Alvarez recorded a 1-run double, and Francisco Lindor had an RBI single. That was enough for the Mets to make it 5-4 and secure the series against the Washington Nationals with one game remaining.

The lineup also made sure that Jefry Yan’s hitless 1.2 innings (with 3 strikeouts) didn’t go to waste, and after the game, a Mets fan commented on Talkin’ Baseball’s post, saying:

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“Let Me fix this for you. Jefry Yan jumped and celebrated the strikeout and got His 1st MLB Win today.”

That was probably the biggest highlight of the day. Yan has a 1.80 ERA. He recorded a 3.24 ERA over 35 games in the minors this year. So his recent performance in MLB offers plenty of reason for New York to be happy despite being stuck at the bottom of the NL East with a 55-69 record.