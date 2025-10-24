Mets Poised for $102M Betrayal as Yankees Threaten Off-Season Drama

Looks like the Mets’ offseason drama is far from over. Why? Because after Pete Alonso decided to test free agency, another top performer might be on his way out despite with a massive contract in hand. And what’s more surprising is that reports suggest the Yankees could be the ones swooping in to grab him. Talk about a role reversal after the Mets snagged Juan Soto from the Yankees last year…

Well, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who recently analyzed the top 30 free agents and their best fits, the prediction for who might join the Mets wasn’t too surprising. But the idea of a Mets star jumping ship to the Yankees? That’s the real shocker and a serious blow for Mets fans. He projected that the Mets’ right-handed pitcher Edwin Diaz could opt for free agency this offseason. And guess what, the Yankees would be the best fit.

Reportedly, in 66 1/3 innings this past season, Diaz secured a 1.63 ERA with 98 SOs, 21 walks, and 28 saves. Hence, there’s growing buzz that he might opt out of the final two years and $37 million left on his Mets deal. And Feinsand just confirmed that.

But why is Diaz opting for free agency despite having a record-breaking five-year, $102 million contract with the Mets? The answer lies in his recent performance.

He has $37 million still left on his deal for the next two years, and also has a $17.25 million club option for a potential third year. But given his stellar 1.63 ERA and 28 saves this season, it’s safe to say he could easily make a lot more on the open market with a new contract.

According to the Athletics’ Will Sammon and Tim Britton, Diaz is projected to earn $80 million for 4 years here on. This is much higher than his remaining $37 million.

Meanwhile, over in the Yankees, they are about to lose a few arms of their own. For instance, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams are both heading into free agency.

The team did bring in some experienced closers at the trade deadline, but Camilo Doval didn’t quite live up to expectations. That’s why Diaz could be a tempting target for them.

A bullpen rebuild is the need of the hour for the Mets

Just to make things worse, it’s not just Edwin Diaz who could be on the move this offseason. Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers, Gregory Soto, and Ryne Stanek are all heading for free agency as well. Thus, leaving the team with some major gaps to fill. So, while the Mets will likely dip into their farm system to promote a few in-house arms, that approach alone probably won’t be enough to stabilize the relief corps.

Realistically, the front office is going to have to spend again and spend smart to rebuild a bullpen that can hold up over a full season.

For the unversed, the process has already begun quietly behind the scenes. Reports indicate that the Mets have re-signed left-hander Richard Lovelady to a one-year deal.

Lovelady appeared in 10 innings for New York in 2025, posting a 6.30 ERA. He’s bounced between teams quite a bit over the past few years. But the Mets clearly see some potential value in keeping him around as a depth piece.

Still, Lovelady’s return is more of a small, early move rather than a major bullpen fix. Because the Mets have already witnessed their relief unit falter too often in recent seasons, hence, it’s going to take a few bigger signings or trades to truly stabilize things. Hence, expect the Mets to stay active in the market over the next couple of months as they look to rebuild a bullpen that can support what’s shaping up to be another transitional year.