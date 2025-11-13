Mets Predicted to Go After Reds $53M Ace After Embarrassing Starting Pitching Collapse

The New York Mets had one of the worst collapses in MLB history, and the fans were not happy with how the season ended. But so was Steve Cohen, and as said by Bob Nightengale, we know that he doesn’t like to be embarrassed. And we knew that Cohen would go to any length to solve the problems the Mets faced this season, and he might be starting with the starting pitching, which broke down as the season moved along.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the Mets’d Up Podcast, the Mets’ top target is Tarik Skubal, and after Skubal, it is Hunter Greene from the Cincinnati Reds. They said, “The Reds could be looking to move him… Hunter Greene, when everything is clicking, is what? 10-15 best pitchers on the planet? … They would have to give up a lot for him… Carson Benge and I wouldn’t be shocked if they want Sproat along with that and some other prospects.”

The New York Mets’ 2025 season unraveled when their starting rotation collapsed under the weight of expectation. After leading baseball with a 2.83 ERA in mid-June, their pitching staff plummeted to a 4.95 ERA afterward. Injuries to Frankie Montas and Kodai Senga forced untested arms into key roles, and the rotation never recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter Greene, meanwhile, gave the Cincinnati Reds a glimpse of his ace potential before another injury pause. He went 7–4 with a 2.76 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts in 107.2 innings. Reds president Nick Krall publicly ruled out trading Greene, saying they wouldn’t move a potential postseason ace easily.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Still, the Mets could make a serious offer involving prospects Carson Benge, Brandon Sproat, and Jonah Tong. Greene’s mid-90s fastball and control could stabilize a staff that lost consistency after June’s high point. For a franchise chasing redemption, his arrival might finally turn their payroll into the postseason payoff fans crave.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Cohen wants redemption, he’ll have to buy more than hope this offseason. Tarik Skubal and Hunter Greene aren’t cheap, but neither is wasting another $342 million. The Mets can’t just chase stars; they need arms that actually finish the season.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Another surprise was waiting in the bag for the New York Mets

Just when you think the New York Mets can finally enjoy a quiet offseason, baseball gods drop another curveball into Queens. It’s almost tradition at this point, every time Mets fans start talking about “stability,” something strange shows up in the injury report. And this time, it’s Jeff McNeil and his latest twist in what was supposed to be a straightforward offseason storyline.

Jeff McNeil’s offseason took an unexpected turn when Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported his surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition more common among pitchers than position players. His agent, Garrett Parcell, described it as a minor procedure, adding that McNeil already had a strong range of motion. The surgery followed a season where McNeil posted a 111 OPS+ but missed time early with an oblique strain.

The Mets were already assessing roster options, and the timing of McNeil’s surgery adds new uncertainty to those plans. Parcell stated that McNeil should be ready for full participation in spring training, signaling optimism about his recovery timeline. For Mets fans, the news hits close, as McNeil’s consistency and versatility have long been quiet anchors amid seasons of constant change.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing Mets fans have learned, it’s to never expect calm waters. Jeff McNeil’s recovery might look smooth on paper, but paper rarely tells the whole story. For now, the Mets can only hope his spring comeback doesn’t become their next offseason headline.