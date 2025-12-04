Mets Predicted to Land $50M White Sox Fan Favorite as Chris Getz Eyes 23-YO Queens Sensation

Rumors are rife that a trade is brewing between the Mets and the White Sox. And if the rumors are real, the Mets could finally land something they’ve really been missing this offseason… An outfield bat. Because free agency is pretty thin outside of stars like Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, the Mets may have no choice but to explore the trade market for outfield help.

On the flip side, the White Sox are reportedly eyeing Luisangel Acuna. If you remember, this is a player they’ve been interested in since last year’s trade deadline. All in all, it looks like the Mets are gearing up to make some real moves this offseason.

“Mets have shown interest in White Sox CF Luis Robert this offseason. Nothing is believed to be close or imminent. Still, I’ve been told the White Sox in the past have circled Luisangel Acuna as a player of interest in a potential Robert trade,” MLB insider Michael Marino spilled the beans.

Yes, Luis Robert is the name the Mets are reportedly trading for.

Notably, Robert is nearing the end of his six-year, $50 million deal with the White Sox. And while the last two seasons haven’t gone the way anyone hoped, he’s finally heating up again in July. So, for the Mets, who haven’t gotten much production from center field, he could be exactly the kind of spark they’re missing.

But beyond the relatively affordable price, there are plenty of reasons the Mets are getting serious about Robert. Obviously for his stats… He scored 14 HRs, 53 RBIs, and 33 steals this season, and even when the bat isn’t on fire, his defense and speed give him a solid floor. He’s a plus defender in center, posting +7 OAA — good enough for the 93rd percentile.

So, that brings us to the big question: would the Mets really part with Luisangel Acuna?

At 23, he’s only made 17 appearances since being called back up on July 10. And while he’s shown value as a pinch-runner, he hasn’t locked down a regular role. That makes the possibility of a deal pretty realistic, and if it happens, the Mets could plug one of their biggest outfield holes in a hurry.

The Mets are still in the race to land their veteran

While the Mets are in a shopping spree, landing a few good names like Devin Williams, it doesn’t mean they are away from their reliable veteran, Pete Alonso.

Check their fielding options; the Mets’ first base depth gets pretty thin apart from Alonso. Yes, Mark Vientos and Jeff McNeil could fill in, but neither has much experience there. And neither comes close to the kind of production Alonso provides.

And team president David Stearns has made it clear he wants Alonso back in Queens next season, and it’s easy to see why. The Polar Bear became the franchise’s all-time home run leader last year… He’s up to 264 career HRs, and he’s been a fan favorite since his rookie season in 2019.

Now the big question is whether the Mets will make a strong push to re-sign him. Or if a team like the Red Sox might jump in and try to snag one of the most significant power bats available.