Mets Reportedly Blocked Francisco Lindor’s WBC Bid Despite $100M Support to Solve Insurance Issues

It is no longer news that the WBC struggled to draw enough star power, largely because of insurance complications. With restrictions affecting players over 37 or those with injury histories, several veterans were expected to sit out the upcoming tournament. Francisco Lindor was among the notable names, but he was not issued the required insurance.

The insurance denial was tied to a minor cleanup procedure on his right elbow following the 2025 MLB season. While that procedure wasn’t expected to affect his spring training or long-term availability, it was enough to keep insurers from clearing him for the tournament. However, a newer twist might be coming in the story. As per the latest report, it seems like Lindor is snubbed from the WBC majorly by the Mets and not by the insurance restrictions.

Urban music artist Bad Bunny, worth $100 million, paid for the insurance of players Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor. However, neither the Astros nor the Mets granted them permission to play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, per Carlos Baerga, MLB insider Hector Gomez reports.

For the unversed, to protect MLB teams in the event of an injury, the WBC takes out insurance policies on the contracts of all 40-man roster players who participate in the tournament. Now, if a player gets hurt while representing his country, his MLB club is financially compensated for the time he misses.

Now the question is whether Lindor could still play despite not having an insurance clearance. For instance, Clayton Kershaw is not insured but is still playing for Team USA. However, in that case, the Mets need to take the entire financial risk of Lindor in case he gets injured in the WBC. For Kershaw, the Dodgers are relieved, as he has retired from MLB.

For the unversed, Lindor still owes $204.6 million on his contract, and we are certain that the Mets would not take that much risk. However, the story with Lindor doesn’t end here, as Bad Bunny just entered the conversation. Still, Lindor is not going to the WBC.

If you check how Lindor performed for the Mets last year, you might see why the Mets are skeptical. Last year, he scored 31 homers and 31 stolen bases, which was one of the few bright spots for the Mets. Thus, despite the financial risk being taken by a different entity, the Mets would not take the risky bet to let go of their cornerstone in the WBC.

Well, after all, insurance money can’t win you a championship, but Lindor’s leadership could.

Francisco Lindor is set to lead the Mets hereon

Even with the WBC snub, Lindor’s role with the Mets is only getting bigger. Sure, he’s been the clear leader in the clubhouse for years and one of the driving forces behind the team’s turnaround since 2021. However, now the Mets are reportedly ready to make it official by naming him team captain!

If you remember, no player has been more central to New York’s revival than Lindor. Getting back to 2024, Lindor powered a surprise postseason run, coming through with two of the season’s biggest home runs. It helped the Mets catapult to the playoffs and also get over the Phillies in the NLDS.

Yes, there might be an argument about Juan Soto’s selection as captain, but Soto is relatively new to the Mets and has yet to get over the Mets fans.

So, the Mets have enough reasons behind not sending Lindor to the WBC. Just when the team is hoping for a rebound after that disastrous 2025, missing someone like Lindor due to injury would be the worst possible event.