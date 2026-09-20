Mets Reporters Give Emotional Send Off as Howie Rose Signs Off on 21 Year Career

After a 65-season broadcasting career spanning the Rangers, Islanders, and Mets, Howie Rose’s 21-year tenure in the Mets radio booth comes to an end. Today, we recall some of his most memorable moments.

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“It’s gone! He did it! He did it! Pete Alonso with the most memorable home run of his career!” Howie Rose calling Alonso’s home run in Game 3 of the 2024 Wild Card Series against the Brewers will always be one of the Mets’ most iconic moments. However, fans will probably hear the same voice on Sunday for one last time.

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After a decorated 65-season career with the Mets, Rose finally bids adieu to his broadcasting booth. While fans are left emotional, his colleagues from the same Citi Field booth are no less so.

An emotional send-off followed as Rose brought the curtain down on his 21-year career.

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“Howie, you’re my brother. I’ll love you forever. You’ve done fantastic work for a long time. I hope you enjoy your respite, and I hope your golf game improves, cause I know how much that means to you,” Gary Cohen said via SNY Mets.

Rose never shied away from talking about his fascination with golf.

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“Thanks, Sam. Look forward to it. Of course, my golf game will have to improve immensely to become mediocre,” Rose replied to Jay Horwitz’s tribute message.

Still, as Cohen referred to Rose’s “fantastic work” in the Mets booth, that same desk made Rose an iconic name in New York.

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It was Howie Rose who called New York’s first game back after the 9/11 attacks. He captured an emotional, healing blast from Mike Piazza that he famously described as a true “piece of Americana.”

“Well, it’s the end for you, Howie. A great career in so many ways. As a family man, as a person, and as a broadcaster for a variety of sports. And I just wanna congratulate you on a great career, and I just loved working with you the times that we have worked together. We will miss you, but I want you on that golf course in Florida, relaxing and enjoying life like you need to do with your lovely wife. And kick back in Florida and just take in the rays, and try not to slice or hook,” Keith Hernandez said.

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A great career indeed!

A 50-year sports broadcasting career that includes a stint with the Mets, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders. It was between 1994 and 1995 that Rose served as the primary backup to Marv Albert; Rose was on the mic for the historic 1994 Eastern Conference Finals for the Rangers.

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His “Matteau! Matteau! Matteau!” call is now a part of hockey lore.

While Rose was with the Mets’ broadcasting since 1995, it was only after the retirement of Bob Murphy that he moved to the radio side in 2004. Over the next 21 years on the radio, his trademark sign-off, “Put it in the books!” was anchored in the minds of millions of New Yorkers.

“I hope this is not farewell, Howie. I know it is professionally, but hopefully we’ll see each other a lot in Florida on golf courses. But, you know, in this day and age where everyone is trying to get the greatest next gig, you just perfected your gig. And I know all of us Mets fans and New York people are quite happy about that,” Ron Darling added.

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We wish this was not Rose’s final night with the Mets, but bladder cancer came in between.

Reportedly, during spring training in 2021, Rose noticed blood in his urine. While initial medical thoughts leaned toward a kidney stone or UTI, tests confirmed it was bladder cancer.

While he returned after having his bladder removed, Rose started to cut down his schedule by 2022. It came down to around 100 to 125 games a year, eliminating exhausting West Coast road trips.

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This season, 2026, he eliminated regular-season travel, exclusively calling the 81 home games at Citi Field and select local Subway Series games.

Now, that limited schedule also comes to an end.

“The best thing that I can say about Howie is that he is somehow a better person, a better friend, a better mentor than he is a broadcaster. He is an all-time broadcaster. And for this kid who grew up watching him, loving him, idolizing him, the fact that I got to call Howie a close friend and still do call him a close friend, it’s beyond my wildest dreams. So, I congratulate Howie on a remarkable, remarkable career,” Steve Gelbs said in the final words of their send-off.

Howie Rose’s voice will remain iconic even without him in the booth. True to his style, his farewell message also carried the typical Howie Rose tone.

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“Just know that I love you all,” Rose shared in his final speech.

The Mets community loves him too.