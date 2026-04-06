Mets Suffer Huge Blow as Juan Soto Sidelined From Team Despite Feeling Positive

Sometimes it feels like the New York Mets are the unluckiest team in baseball. Last year, they didn’t start well, had an average start to the season, but none of the franchise cornerstones were injured. This year, the Mets are off to a flying start. But it looks like injury has played its part and has taken away Juan Soto.

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As reported by Underdog MLB, “Juan Soto (calf) expected to miss 2-3 weeks.”

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Juan Soto suffered right calf tightness on April 3 while running bases against the Giants. He left that 10-3 win after being thrown out at home following Bo Bichette’s single. Soto started the season hot, hitting .355 with one homer and five RBI.

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The Mets placed him on the injured list for two to three weeks and recalled Ronny Mauricio.