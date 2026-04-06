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Mets Suffer Huge Blow as Juan Soto Sidelined From Team Despite Feeling Positive

Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Apr 6, 2026 | 3:37 PM EDT

HomeMLB

Mets Suffer Huge Blow as Juan Soto Sidelined From Team Despite Feeling Positive

Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Link Copied!

Apr 6, 2026 | 3:37 PM EDT

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Sometimes it feels like the New York Mets are the unluckiest team in baseball. Last year, they didn’t start well, had an average start to the season, but none of the franchise cornerstones were injured. This year, the Mets are off to a flying start. But it looks like injury has played its part and has taken away Juan Soto.

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As reported by Underdog MLB, “Juan Soto (calf) expected to miss 2-3 weeks.”

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Juan Soto suffered right calf tightness on April 3 while running bases against the Giants. He left that 10-3 win after being thrown out at home following Bo Bichette’s single. Soto started the season hot, hitting .355 with one homer and five RBI.

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The Mets placed him on the injured list for two to three weeks and recalled Ronny Mauricio.

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

1,459 Articles

Karthik Sri Hari KC is a baseball writer at EssentiallySports who reports from the MLB GameDay Desk. A former national-level baseball player, Karthik brings a player’s instincts combined with a journalist’s precision to his coverage of key moments across the league. Known as a stat specialist, he ranks among EssentiallySports’ top three MLB writers, delivering in-depth analysis that goes beyond numbers to highlight team and player strategies. Karthik’s athlete-informed perspective, shaped by years on the field, has earned him a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, our internal training initiative where writers develop their reporting and storytelling skills under industry experts. In addition to his writing, Karthik has experience creating educational content during internships, enhancing his research, writing, and communication skills.

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