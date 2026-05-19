Mets Take Drastic Action Against 33YO Veteran After 21 Plate Appearances, Leaving Queens Fans Confused

The New York Mets are fighting their way back into the season. They have gone 11-5 after a disastrous start to the season. Because every game matters right now, the front office is quickly shaking up the roster to find the right pieces. Austin Slater lasted 21 plate appearances before the Mets cut him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Mets have designated the 33-year-old for assignment. The move comes within a month of signing him, leaving fans wondering about the cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slater was the second outfielder to be released by the Mets within a short time after they cut ties with journeyman outfielder Tommy Pham on April 27. The Mets signed Slater to a one-year contract during the same time they designated Pham for assignment.

As the Mets improved to 21-26, Slater was missing from the lineup during their 16-7 triumph over the Washington Nationals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slater joined the Mets as a right-handed platoon option against lefties, as he has recorded 30 homers and 113 RBIs in his career, hitting .263 and a .772 OPS against left-handed pitching. However, the same success did not appear during his term with the Mets. He went 4-for-18 in 19 plate appearances against the southpaw pitching, hitting .222 with one double.

With AJ Ewing and Carson Benge emerging as everyday outfielders for the Mets, alongside Juan Soto, Slater’s role becomes redundant on the 40-man roster, especially without his bat. Furthermore, the Mets also have Tyrone Taylor, Bret Batty, and MJ Melendez as depth options on their roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

After spending the first eight seasons of his major league career with the Giants, Slater bounced through six teams since 2024. The Detroit Tigers signed him to a minor league deal in February before releasing him in March after Slater failed to secure a roster spot during Spring Training. Slater then agreed to a major league deal with the Miami Marlins, but was designated for assignment after 12 appearances. He elected free agency after clearing the waivers and signed with the Mets three days later, on April 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slater slashed .250/.286/.300 for a .586 OPS with the Mets in his 21 plate appearances.

The New York Mets have not yet officially announced the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Slater’s reported DFA has taken the fans in Queens by surprise, with some wondering about the Mets’ corresponding move.

Fans react to Austin Slater’s release

“First, Andy Ibanez. Now Austin Slater. Thought it couldn’t get worse after Alonso and Nimmo,” a fan on X commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

This offseason, the Mets have parted ways with several veteran players, including Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo. With Nimmo’s departure and Luis Robert Jr.’s injury, the Mets are heavily depending on the Benge-Ewing rookie duo in the outfield. With 10 years of MLB experience, Slater could have brought a veteran presence if not DFA’d. Releasing Slater comes just days after the Mets had designated Andy Ibanez for assignment after 3 games. The former Tigers’ utility man cleared the waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.

Another fan wrote, “Bring up Morabito? At least he could bring good OBP, speed, and defense. Keep Soto mostly at DH if he’s not 100% anyways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the Mets have not issued an official announcement, MLB.com has reported that the franchise will promote Nick Morabito. The No.11 prospect can factor as a fourth outfielder in the Mets lineup. In Triple-A, Morabito slashed .253/.364/.390 with 11 extra-base hits, including four homers in 175 plate appearances. When Morabito comes off the bench, the Mets can keep Soto at DH.

“I guess he’s not here to hit against lefties,” remarked a user on X.

Though known for his effectiveness against left-handed pitching, Slater has not been successful with the Mets. He went 4-for-18 in 19 plate appearances with one double. Furthermore, he recorded a strikeout rate as high as 33.3% against lefties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user observed, “Too many ex-Yankee rejects on the roster. They had to cut him. That and the fact he can’t hit for beans.”

Not only have Juan Soto, Devin Williams, and Clay Holmes previously played with the Yankees, but Slater was in the Bronx, too. The Yankees acquired Slater via trade from the Chicago White Sox in July 2025. He played 14 games for the pinstripes, slashing .120/.120/.120 before becoming a free agent.

If Slater goes unclaimed on the waivers, he will have the option to elect free agency instead of landing in the minor league.