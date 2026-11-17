Top free-agent Tarik Skubal, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, posted a 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 186 strikeouts across 158.2 innings in 2026, and the New York Mets took a major step in their pursuit of him. Six clubs are locked in a showdown for the left-hander, and the Mets were the first to meet him in person.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Mets made their move Monday, sending a high-powered contingent to Orange County, California, to make their case to Skubal and agent Scott Boras. No deal was struck, yet the face-to-face session gave New York an early edge. In a report for the New York Post, MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote that the meeting “went very well” and that the “expectation” is that Skubal signs somewhere before a possible lockout.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN reporters Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez, and Jesse Rogers named the Mets the industry favorites last Friday. Their starters ranked 23rd in ERA at 4.47 and 21st in WHIP at 1.33, so the rotation need is clear.

The front office knows it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns told ESPN, “Having a complete rotation is really important, and that includes having pitchers that successfully can get you through a playoff series.”

Mets starter Nolan McLean went 12-10 with a 3.16 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 179.2 innings, and starter Christian Scott is the only other lock heading into 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price tag is the next hurdle in a bidding war this deep. In a Bleacher Report projection, writer Zachary D. Rymer predicted a nine-year, $400 million deal and wrote, “If Skubal is going to get the record contract that he’s widely projected to get, expect it to land him in Queens.”

That figure would shatter the existing pitching record. Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed his 12-year, $325 million deal at age 25. Skubal turns 30 Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incumbent Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired Skubal from the Detroit Tigers at the deadline, the San Diego Padres, the Toronto Blue Jays, and two unidentified suitors are expected to hold meetings this week. Los Angeles may prefer a shorter structure than the seven to ten years Skubal reportedly wants.

Length is the sticking point for New York too. Speaking at Major League Baseball’s GM meetings last week, Stearns said, “It’s been also well-publicized that even since I’ve been here we’ve engaged in extremely long-term negotiations for pitchers and we will do so again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stearns’ history with long pitcher deals matters given Skubal’s medical file. He had loose bodies removed from his elbow in 2026 after Tommy John surgery in 2016 and flexor tendon repair in his left forearm in 2022, yet he owns 655 strikeouts and a 2.42 ERA over the last three seasons.

The clock adds the final push. The CBA expires just before midnight ET on Dec. 1, and a lockout would freeze transactions, so every suitor is working against a deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owner Steve Cohen’s $765 million Juan Soto coup shows that New York will not blink, yet no club can count on landing Skubal against five rivals.

What the Mets Can Do If Skubal Picks Another Club

If Skubal signs elsewhere, the rotation still has building blocks. Nolan McLean, the young right-hander, posted a 3.16 ERA with 194 strikeouts over 179⅔ innings, and he projects to sit near the top of the rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Major League Baseball’s GM meetings last week, Stearns said, “Every situation is unique,” noting that the club has engaged in extremely long-term pitcher talks before and will judge each arm case by case.

The in-house options explain why that openness matters. Pitcher Christian Scott, coming off Tommy John surgery, went 4-5 with a 3.85 ERA over 23 starts, and pitcher Zac Thornton produced a 3.42 ERA in 15 outings. Solid, yet neither profiles as a true number one, which keeps Skubal atop the wish list.

If Skubal walks, the Mets could split the money. Clay Holmes, the right-hander who joined the Mets in 2025, and right-hander Michael King, who grew into a starter with the Padres, headline the next tier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether New York lands Skubal or turns to the trade market, the Dec. 1 lockout deadline leaves little time to decide. With a rotation that ranked near the bottom of the league in ERA, the Mets need an arm of some kind before the Hot Stove goes quiet.