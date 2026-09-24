Mets Target Former Twins President for Major Front-Office Role in Unexpected Reunion

After missing the postseason for the 2nd straight season, Steve Cohen decided that there needs to be a change in the front office. Remembering how the Twins’ fate changed, the Mets are now set to sign Derek Falvey, per Will Sammon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

SNY reported the news and said, “The Mets are expected to add former Twins president of baseball and business operations Derek Falvey to their front office.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets are moving toward hiring Derek Falvey, and although his exact role remains unclear, he is not expected to become the Mets’ general manager. Instead, Falvey is rumored to have a major role in front office decisions and help David Stearns.

What makes the move interesting is Falvey’s previous relationship with Mets president David Stearns. The two worked together in Cleveland from 2011-12, before Stearns moved to Houston and Falvey stayed. That familiarity could make Falvey’s transition easier, especially with Stearns needing another experienced voice at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

That experience could play a major role after several Mets decisions have backfired completely. The Mets brought in players like Marcus Semien and Jorge Polanco to boost the offense. But Semien finished with a .219 average, and Polanco managed only a .148 average. Devin Williams also struggled after joining New York, adding more questions around the offseason choices.

For a team that spent heavily during the offseason, watching those moves unravel left the front office searching for answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Falvey has already walked into a situation that looked even worse with Minnesota.

The Twins had lost 103 games in 2016, finishing with baseball’s worst record. Falvey arrived that winter and helped reshape the organization. The Twins went on to win 85 games the next season and made it to the Wild Card. And in 2019, they even went on to win 101 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The turnaround did not stop there, as Falvey helped the Twins build competitive teams and had 5 winning seasons under him. He also made some tough front office choices, like bringing in Joe Ryan for Nelson Cruz. He also traded Luis Arraez for Pablo López, giving Minnesota another important rotation piece.

In 2023, the Twins finally won their first playoff series in 19 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Falvey gets another chance to help reshape an organization under pressure, this time alongside Stearns. Their Cleveland connection could help them communicate better. He can help Stearns question risky moves, evaluate players from different angles, and avoid repeating the mistakes that have been made. His success in rebuilding the Twins will give him a different view of how to handle situations.

If that experience works alongside Stearns’ familiarity with him, the Mets could finally find stability and make some progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Falvey’s arrival comes as the Mets make Andy Green permanent, raising more questions

Derek Falvey isn’t the only change the New York Mets are making to their front office. A couple of days ago, they decided that hiring their current interim manager, Andy Green, was better for the team’s future. But that could backfire as well.

Green brought stability after Carlos Mendoza’s firing and quickly earned the players’ trust. The younger players also showed progress under him, giving the Mets a big reason to feel positive about his arrival. But those positives may have made New York overlook problems that Green cannot fix alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green has been praised for communicating well and connecting different parts of the organization. But the Mets may be confusing stability with progress, especially after another disappointing season. Even with Andy Green showing positives, the team is still 38-38 under him.

Fans have seen glimpses of a better team, but they keep making the same mistakes, and that keeps raising questions.

That concern becomes clearer when looking at how New York approached change last winter. The Mets changed several areas, but kept expecting existing players to improve. Kodai Senga and David Peterson were expected to carry the pitching and push this team into the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the season is about to end, and the Mets didn’t find an answer at all. Those problems have also shown up during games, where poor decisions have cost the Mets.

On September 17, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Bo Bichette watched a routine fly ball drop between them. The mistake helped the Orioles build an early lead, and it was a long night for the Mets. Green explained the play later, but even with his arrival, the problems on the roster remain, and that is a big problem.

That is where the biggest concern with making Green permanent begins for fans. His communication can help, but it can’t fix the choices the players are making on the field. The young players developing under him provide hope, but larger questions remain around this roster. For New York, continuity may feel like stability, but it has not shown any progress.