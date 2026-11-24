The New York Mets have turned the opening days of this offseason into a spending spree. Left-hander Tarik Skubal, a two-time Cy Young winner, agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal on Sunday, and veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt followed with a one-year, $8 million pact on Monday. A club coming off a 74-88 finish clearly is not done.

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That momentum is not slowing, and the next two targets each qualify as former Yankees fan favorites after their stints with the New York Yankees. In a post on X, Underdog MLB relayed reporting from Metsmerized Online reporter Mike Mayer, writing, “Mets have interest in Jazz Chisholm Jr., Michael King, per @mikemayer22.”

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The Chisholm side of that report makes sense once his 2026 numbers are considered.

The 28-year-old declined from a 31-homer, 31-steal All-Star season in 2025 to a .231/.312/.399 slash line with a 98 wRC+, while his strikeout rate climbed to 29.5% from a 28.0% career mark across 2020–2026. Still, 41 stolen bases and 15 Outs Above Average kept him valuable on the bases and in the field.

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Mayer then turned to the rotation, which still has room even after the Skubal signing.

In his report for Metsmerized Online, he wrote that the Mets “would still like to add another starter, and one they’ve shown interest in is Michael King.”

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That interest exists because Mets starters ranked 28th in baseball at 4.88 innings per start in 2026, which overworked the bullpen. King, a right-hander who opted out of his San Diego Padres deal, covered 185 innings across 32 starts with a 3.21 ERA and 159 strikeouts, going six or more innings 22 times.

Both players built loyalty in the Bronx, so a move across town would sting. Chisholm homered four times in his first three games after the 2024 deadline trade, a first in franchise history, and shifted to third base without any prior experience. King earned the nickname Cheat Code by erasing multiple innings out of the bullpen.

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King’s case also has a backstory with the Mets.

According to New York Post reporter Joel Sherman, the club met with King over Zoom before 2026, yet he re-signed with the Padres on a three-year, $75 million deal and opted out after one year. He originally left the Yankees as the centerpiece of the trade that brought outfielder Juan Soto to the Bronx.

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Back at second base, the picture is far from settled. Infielder Marcus Semien, the projected starter, posted just a .620 OPS in 2026. President of baseball operations David Stearns has hinted nothing is locked in, with infielder Brett Baty and prospects Émilien Pitre and Jefferson Rojas also in the mix.

It would not be the first crosstown raid.

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Outfielder Juan Soto left the Yankees for a 15-year, $765 million Mets deal in December 2024, and relievers Luke Weaver and Devin Williams made the same trip. Yet none of it kept New York from a 74-88 finish in 2026, its first last-place finish in a full season since 2003.

That leaves the question of how much Chisholm and King would actually change a roster that finished last in the NL East. The answer starts with where the club is weakest.

What Chisholm and King would mean for the Mets roster

Zoom out, and the logic gets clearer because the pair would patch the two weakest areas on the roster. The Mets scored 4.31 runs per game in 2026, 20th in baseball, and Baty managed a .685 OPS at second. Chisholm brings 19 homers and plenty of speed to a lineup that needed both.

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He also offers flexibility.

Chisholm has played third base, shortstop and center field, so manager Carlos Mendoza could rest veterans without gutting the lineup card, and he would join a lineup already anchored by Soto, shortstop Francisco Lindor and infielder Bo Bichette.

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King, meanwhile, would steady the rotation. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2024, he has a 3.21 ERA, the tenth-best among big-league starters. Next to Tarik Skubal and right-hander Nolan McLean, that forms a playoff-caliber top three.

Depth behind them remains shaky, though.

Left-hander Sean Manaea and right-hander Kodai Senga posted ERAs of 4.78 and 7.34, and right-hander Tylor Megill is returning from Tommy John surgery. That makes King’s innings especially valuable.

Plus, a long commitment carries risk. King posted FIPs of 4.42 and 4.13 over the past two seasons as his strikeouts dipped, and MLB Trade Rumors projects him at four years and $92 million. Chisholm carries his own complication, as the Toronto Blue Jays have also been linked to him.

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Even with those risks, the pursuit shows a front office unwilling to stand pat. Despite carrying MLB’s second-highest payroll at $357 million, the Mets ended the year 20 games behind the division-winning Atlanta Braves and 14 games short of a Wild Card berth.

With Skubal and Goldschmidt already in the fold, Chisholm and King would give the club a real shot at closing that gap and getting back into the postseason picture in 2027.