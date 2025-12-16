Mets’ Tarik Skubal Dream Stalls as Dodgers Launch Bold Push Amid Yoshinobu Yamamoto Uncertainty

For the last few weeks, it genuinely looked like the New York Mets had a way out of their off-season mess. The reason- Tarik Skubal was available, and the Tigers were listening. But just as quickly as the hope came about, it’s starting to die, and the Dodgers are the reason why!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo reported that a trade for Skubal is most likely, given that Tigers’ Scott Harris made it clear—there are no untouchable players. With Skubal entering his final year of contract, it makes all the sense for the Tigers to move him now rather than risk losing him for nothing next season. That alone puts the Mets right in the center of the conversation!

And from their viewpoint, the fit is obvious. The rotation is right now in question marks. David Peterson, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, and a couple of young arms like Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat all come with upside—but they are not sure-shot. Skubal can easily solve the problem; he is, after all, coming off a Cy Young season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But their plans have hit a snag because of a team they already may be pissed at—the Dodgers!

Imago Image: IMAGO

LA Sports Report reported that David Pingalore broke the news, “I reported the Dodgers and the Tigers were engaged in real trade discussions involving reigning AL Sai Young award winner TKO, who was a free agent after the 26th season. Sources did confirm to me that Dodgers president of baseball ops Andrew Freeman did meet directly with Tigers President Scott Harris as the Dodgers continue to explore major upgrades.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As if Edwin Diaz going to LA didn’t sting, now they might have to watch their top target, Skubal, wear the Dodger blue, too.

And there is also a bigger picture in Los Angeles. Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s contract includes future opt-outs in the years 2030 and 2032. Now, this does not mean that Yamamoto is leaving; it just means that the Dodgers are maybe planning. Adding Skubal isn’t about getting better—it’s about protecting themselves if things change down the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This is where the Mets’ dream starts to falter. But for sure, they have the capital to make the deal pass through. And Jonah Tong is one name the teams love. Skubal at the Mets would be epic, as it would calm the angry fanbase, anchor the rotation, and signal that the organization isn’t drifting away.

As for the Dodgers, there is a major problem they have – they have too much depth!

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Glasnow shuts down trade rumors as Dodgers eye Tarik Skubal

Tyler Glasnow is not going anywhere, and he left little room for debate. Given the Dodgers are apparently running for Tarik Skubal, Glasnow quickly addressed the speculation about whether he could be part of the blockbuster deal. During Sunday’s MLB Network Radio appearance, he said that the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, personally assured him that he’s staying put.

This is huge because, for a moment, Glasnow looked like a plausible trade chip, given Glasnow’s injury history and his sizable contract.

“Tyler Glasnow’s name has come up in conversations, and the Dodgers would not be opposed to moving him,” ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez mentioned earlier this month. However, Glasnow made it clear that, at least for now, the option is not available.

ADVERTISEMENT

But here is the twist—Glasnow is fully on board with the idea of Skubal joining him in the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I think it would be sick if we went out and got him,” Glasnow said. “He’s probably one of the most unbelievable pitchers I’ve ever seen.” Unbelievable for sure, Skubal is finishing the season with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts.

That leaves the Dodgers with a major challenge—they will need to get creative. They have depth, and maybe too much of it. Their rotation has players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Glasnow, and Diaz. If they add Tarik Skubal too, they would look unstoppable.