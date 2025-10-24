Mets to Cut Ties With Pete Alonso as David Stearns Eyes $15M Long-Term Replacement: Insider

The New York Mets are at a point in their history that will shape the team for years to come. Pete Alonso, a five-time All-Star who has hit 264 home runs in seven seasons, is at the center of a decision that pits numbers against feelings. Now, he looks ready to use his opt-out clause from his two-year, $54 million deal. The next thing that happens could change the Mets’ whole offensive identity.

General Manager David Stearns has made his point clear through his actions, even if he hasn’t said it directly. Joel Sherman of the New York Post Sports revealed the organization’s thoughts.

“I think, left to his own devices, David Stearns would not bring this player back again. He believes in the profiles, and a 31-year-old right-handed thrower, right-handed hitter, non-athlete, bad defender is not what he would get married to long term, especially when he knows the shape of the rest of his team.”

Sherman outlined the financial reality driving this decision.

“I think Alonso, without the qualifying offer and with a good platform and with teams needing offense the way they do, he’s clearly going to opt out of the 24 million he’s owed in 2026, and he’s going to go into a marketplace that I think is going to treat him better than it was treated last year.”

The Mets have chosen Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor as their replacement.

Alonso depends a lot on hitting home runs. He hit .272 with 38 home runs and led the National League with 41 doubles last season. But Naylor is more versatile because he stole 30 bases last season, hit 20 home runs, and drove in 92 runs. He strikes out 13.7% of the time, which puts him in the 91st percentile among major league hitters. This means that he always hits the ball, which is not always the case with Alonso’s swing-and-miss style.

Alonso’s bad defense has become a problem, but Naylor is a better first baseman and a threat on the bases that keeps pitchers on their toes.

Stearns thinks Naylor is the future. He is a full player who fixes Alonso’s flaws and fits the analytical model without the worries that come with power hitters who are getting older.

Mets secure bullpen depth with Lovelady return

The New York Mets are changing their infield strategy and also fixing the pitching problems that hurt them all last season.

The team has signed left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady to a one-year major league contract for 2026. This shows that they are still looking for reliable bullpen arms. The 30-year-old is going back to a team he briefly joined during their playoff push, but he didn’t have much of an impact back then.

Lovelady’s trip to this reunion is like a pitcher’s quest for stability.

Toronto let him go after only 1.2 innings of work. He then went through the Blue Jays and Twins’ minor leagues before the Mets picked him up in late June. He played in eight games for New York, where he had a 6.30 ERA and spent most of his time in the minors. When September came and the Mets really needed every available arm for their postseason run, Lovelady came back, but then he was sent to Triple-A Syracuse, which was followed by his free agency.

The Mets’ 2025 season was full of bullpen problems, which is one reason Lovelady gets another chance.

The team used 46 different pitchers, a record for the franchise. They didn’t make any trades at the deadline. When things got tough, they relied on marginal options, which hurt their chances of making the playoffs by not doing a good job of relieving.

Lovelady has experience that could help him succeed this time.

His best year was 2021, when he played for the Kansas City Royals and had a 3.48 ERA over the whole season. He had a hard time with the Cubs in 2024, but he found his rhythm in Tampa Bay, where he had a 3.77 ERA in 28 games. As a left-handed veteran, he’ll be fighting for a spot on the roster during spring training. The bullpen really needs reliable options right now.