Mets to Show Exit Door to 4 Players As Padres Open Door on $56M Names In Aggressive Move: MLB Trade Rumors

The Padres have reportedly shown interest in the Mets’ young talent, including pitchers Jonah Tong, Will Watson, and Jack Wenninger, and infielder Mark Vientos. Trade talks between the two have started to pick up. And it seems the Mets might let these four go to land Nick Pivetta and Mason Miller.

As per Danish Bartels of the New York Post, “Potential packages of Nick Pivetta-Mason Miller, Nick Pivetta-Ramón Laureano, and Nick Pivetta-Jeremiah Estrada could be in the recent Padres-Mets trade talks, per source. Jonah Tong is a name to watch from the Mets’ end. An improvement to the Mets’ bullpen and rotation.”

Interestingly, back in the day, the Mets held “substantial” trade discussions with the Oakland Athletics regarding Miller. However, the Padres eventually acquired him at the 2025 trade deadline. Hypothetically, if the Mets and Padres do agree on a package, the Padres would receive infielder Mark Vientos along with three of the Mets’ top pitching prospects, like Jonah Tong (No. 4), Will Watson (No. 11), and Jack Wenninger (No. 13).

In return, David Stearns would acquire pitchers Nick Pivetta and Mason Miller.

Speaking of Miller, he appeared in 22 games for the Padres last season. In those, he allowed only two runs on seven hits, including one home run. He struck out 45 and walked 10 over 23.1 innings. The 27-year-old is under team control through the 2029 season.

Nick Pivetta, on the other hand, signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Padres. Before that, he spent the first half of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies (2017–20) and Boston Red Sox (2020–24). Across 31 games last season, the 32-year-old went 13–5 with a 2.87 ERA over 181.2 innings. He posted career highs with a 5.3 WAR and a 0.985 WHIP.

Both pitchers are undeniably impactful, but many insist the Mets need to be careful if Jonah Tong is part of trade discussions. After all, the right-hander was named Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year in 2025.

The Mets do value him highly. But at the same time, they are “listening” to the offers, as per Jon Heyman. While Tong, Watson, and Wenninger are being seen as potential trade chips, rookie phenom Nolan McLean is considered to be “off limits” from the Mets’ side. After the Mets lost Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz, and several other key players to free agency, they are facing significant offseason pressure. That is why the trade rumors have intensified, and they’ve even been linked to an Astros star.

New York Mets could pursue $190 million Astros ace

Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut recently predicted that the Mets could land Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez on a sizable free-agent contract.

The Mets have added Devin Williams and Jorge Polanco this month. While neither matches the star power of the players they lost, they’ve still made smart moves. But the team still needs to make additional moves to strengthen the roster moving forward.

If the Mets pursue Valdez, it’s worth noting the possibility that the Baltimore Orioles could also be in the race for him. However, with Pete Alonso’s contract already weighing on the Orioles’ payroll, it seems less likely they’d commit to a five-year deal for Valdez.

For the record, Valdez’s market is somewhat constrained. Some clubs are reportedly wary of his attitude following last season’s catcher incident. That factor opens the door for the Mets. They would want someone to settle for a short-term deal. Valdez would still likely push for four or more years. However, the Mets might be able to convince him to sign a three-year contract.

Not to forget, he’s projected to command a massive $190 million deal.