Mets To Show Exit Door to 22-Year-Old Pitcher After Surprise Francisco Lindor–Brandon Nimmo Revelation

The New York Mets’ troubles may run deeper than the standings. Former reliever Adam Ottavino suggested Brandon Nimmo was never fully comfortable with the conversation around Francisco Lindor being named team captain, describing Nimmo as “a little proud as a player,” while acknowledging limited inside knowledge. With ongoing clubhouse scrutiny and reports of a possible move involving the team’s 22-year-old pitcher, questions about the Mets’ internal stability continue to grow.

Apparently, Mets’ right-handed pitcher Jonah Tong is drawing strong interest from teams. Jon Heyman of the NY Post said that Tong is “highly coveted” in the ongoing trade talks. The Mets do value Tong highly, but are also reportedly listening to offers.

Except for Jonah Tong, Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat were also named as possible trade pieces. However, rookie standout Nolan McLean is viewed as “off-limits,” and Carson Benge is not far behind on that list.

“Jonah Tong is highly coveted in trade talks, and while the Mets value him highly, they are listening. Nolan McLean is viewed as off-limits, and Carson Benge is close to that. Mets are stocked with good MLB-ready prospects (Williams, Sproat too), need proven pitchers (plus an OF or two).” said Jon Heyman.

If David Stearns is truly considering moving Tong this offseason, he will need to tread carefully. The right-hander is just 22 years old and won the Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year in 2025. In fact, back in the minors, Tong went 10–5 with a stunning 1.43 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. He struck out 179 batters over 113.2 innings across 22 starts.

The fact that the Mets are even willing to listen to Tong clearly shows the urgency surrounding the team right now. They’ve seen the rotation struggle last season and only recently have lost key pieces of the core.

In fact, Mets’ Jon Polanco’s signing proved that the front office appears more focused on reliability than waiting things out. The Mets are simply wary of long-term deals. At this point, they need a lot more than just Polanco.

The outfield gaps became even more glaring after fan favorite Brandon Nimmo was traded to the Texas Rangers in the Marcus Semien deal. At the same time, some major questions are still on the roster, including at third base, in the starting rotation, and in the bullpen.

It’s still unclear whether a deal involving Jonah Tong will actually happen, but the Mets are actively looking to turn prospect depth into big-league help. As the Mets overhaul their roster this time around, it’s looking like no player is safe from David Stearns’ sweeping changes. And if Stearns is looking to add a game-changing bat this offseason, Alex Bregman should be the only player he should be targeting.

New York Mets are now urged to sign Alex Bregman

According to MLB insider Jesse Rogers, the Mets should seriously consider signing Alex Bregman to handle third base.

“Sign Bregman. Put a winner in the clubhouse who can hit some home runs to make up for the loss of Alonso.” He noted. “Instantly, the vibe in the room will change. And perhaps their fortunes on the field will as well. It worked in Boston, and he didn’t even play a full season due to injury.”

Undoubtedly, Alex Bregman would immediately slot into the top half of the Mets’ lineup. He will become one of the faces of the franchise in the future. The veteran third baseman has remained one of the league’s most complete players. That’s why his market was discussed a lot this offseason.

Just last Saturday, ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel projected the Red Sox slugger to land a five-year, $160 million deal. That’d make an average of $32 million per year. It’s a significant investment. Moreover, Bregman has consistently proven what he’s worth based on his performance over the past few seasons.

The Mets need a new voice in the clubhouse after Alonso and Nimmo’s departure, and Bregman is exactly the kind of player who could change the team’s overall culture.