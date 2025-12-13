Mets Told to Move on From Cody Bellinger Pursuit for $180M Free Agent Slugger

The Mets have mostly swung and missed this offseason. Notably, after losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz, the only move that really grabbed attention was signing Devin Williams. Still, there are a few names the Mets are keeping an eye on, and fans are just hoping for a couple of big additions before the offseason wraps up. Well, Kyle Tucker is likely out of the picture thanks to his huge price tag. But Cody Bellinger has been high on the Mets’ wishlist.

Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly recently predicted Bellinger would end up in New York on a five-year deal. “Perhaps the biggest winner in how the offseason has played out so far for the Mets is Cody Bellinger,” Kelly wrote.

However, new reports suggest the Mets might actually have a better option than Bellinger to pursue.

“The longer that Munetaka Murakami stays on the market, the more I can see him being a fit for the Mets. They are looking to be opportunistic. What if he ends up only commanding a three-year deal?” MLB insider Ryan Finkelstein made a bold prediction.

Well, the Mets are being urged to look beyond the American talent pool for an offseason boost this time. MLB’s latest Japanese addition, Munetaka Murakami, is projected to receive an eight-year, $180 million deal. In return, the Mets would be getting a player who’s been rewriting the record books in NPB. He posted an OPS over 1.000 in three of the last six seasons, including an incredible 1.168 in 2022 when he crushed 56 HRs in 141 games.

Bellinger, in comparison, hit 29 HRs with a 125 OPS+ last year, and he’s projected for 23 homers and 83 RBIs next season.

However, despite all the hype surrounding Murakami, there are some concerns. His strikeout rate has hovered around 30% for each of the past three seasons. And he’s primarily a third baseman rather than a multi-position defender like Bellinger. He’s also untested in MLB.

So, considering the Mets didn’t commit long-term to Pete Alonso, it’s hard to imagine them handing out an even bigger deal to a player who’s never faced major league pitching. Hence, Finkelstein believes a three-year contract would be ideal. Low risk for the Mets, and a chance for Murakami to prove himself. But the real question is: are the Mets actually paying attention?

The Mets still have a few American solutions

While Murakami is a worthy contender, the Mets still are not out of stock with the tested names in MLB. As per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Bo Bichette is one such name available for the Mets.

In 2025, Bichette hit a career-high .311 with an .840 OPS, along with 18 HRs and 94 RBIs with the Blue Jays. Also, remember his clutch three-run homer in Game 7 of the Fall Classic that gave Toronto an early 3–0 lead over the Dodgers.

What makes Bichette even more appealing for the Mets is that he’s expected to cost about the same as Bellinger. Projections pegged him at a five-year, $130 million deal!

So, at this point, whether the Mets go with the Japanese star Murakami or the proven MLB bat in Bichette, acting quickly could help them avoid a looming disaster. After all, Jon Heyman has already projected the Mets as a 70-win team in 2026. Hopefully, the front office is doing everything it can to make sure that prediction doesn’t come true.

With top targets getting scooped up often by teams outside the Mets’ orbit, further delays could be costly.