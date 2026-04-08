Mets’ Unity Put to Question as Pedro Martinez Flags Serious Concerns Amid Rift Rumors

A 7-4 record should be cause for celebration in Queens, but a former player is sounding the alarm on the New York Mets’ early success. Pedro Martinez is convinced that New York is facing deeper issues that go beyond the win-loss column.

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“The Mets do not have that kind of chemistry, that sense of urgency that they need,” he referred to the underlying problem in the clubhouse.

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Martinez was talking about how the 2004 Red Sox team was called the idiots. They were playing together, winning and losing together, and having fun. The former pitcher said that such chemistry is missing in the current Mets team.

In the clip shared by The Mets Newsletter on April 8, he strictly warned that “management needs to find a way to find someone that’s going to connect with those players and force them to play to the top of their abilities.”

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His criticism of the team felt misplaced as the Mets recorded their fourth straight win after defeating the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. But the reports about possible rifts between team members have remained an issue despite the clubhouse trying to sweep them under the rug.

Jeff McNeil had some heated conversations with Francisco Lindor in the past before the former was traded to the Athletics. There were reports of friction between Lindor and Brandon Nimmo as well, but Francisco was gracious after Nimmo joined the Rangers. Similar flashes regarding Juan Soto and Lindor were there, while both of them have rejected the claims.

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Still, everything doesn’t feel as smooth in the clubhouse.

Lindor was asked about the reported tension during the 2026 spring training, and he tried to brush it off, saying, “Are we all best friends? That’s not how it works in the clubhouse. But we are friends.”

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Although he confirmed that they care for each other as teammates, his words were not convincing enough for Pedro Martinez.

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Even manager Carlos Mendoza echoed something similar earlier this year. “We don’t need those guys to be best friends. We want them to be themselves,” he said. This is probably the lack of chemistry that Martinez was referring to. Although it doesn’t show up on the surface, thanks to their early wins, a veteran Mets player can still identify it.

And Pedro Martinez isn’t worried about any talent issue. The Mets are already packed in that department. He is suggesting that they find their identity as a team and have fun out there. The underlying problem persists despite the wins. And this is not really a new concern for Pedro.

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Pedro Martinez’s concerns trace back to the Mets’ late 2025 struggles

The New York Mets had an exceptional season in the first half of 2025. They won 45 games and lost only 24. But the second half showed genuine concerns as they registered a 38-55 win-loss record. Although they registered more overall wins in the season, they were not enough to book a playoff ticket.

Martinez called them out, questioning, “Where is our leadership?”

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Notably, the Mets didn’t have a captain as owner Steve Cohen was against the idea. Rather than appointing a designated leader, Cohen wanted the roster to “sort it out year in, year out.”

After the disastrous late season, Pedro Martinez pushed hard against that idea. “Who is going to stand up and say, ‘I’m the leader on this team,’” he said. The analyst provided his own example of staying with his teams on multiple occasions while injured or on the disabled list.

Leadership isn’t just offering a standout performance. It’s more about motivating the team on and off the field. And that requires chemistry among the roster.

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Winning more games isn’t the only criterion, as we have already seen in 2025. Having good chemistry, having the sense of urgency, and most importantly, enjoying the games together, that’s what is more critical for Pedro Martinez. And he is still searching for the team identity in the Mets, which is required to help become a postseason contender.