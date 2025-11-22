Mets Urged to Pull Juan Soto–Style $325M Yankees Hijack to Build Playoff-Bound Super Lineup

Texas Rangers ownership is eyeing a payroll cut for 2026. It’s a move that could put high-priced players on the trade block. One of those top-tier talents is a $325 million star who has been linked to both the New York teams. The Yankees could be a likely destination for the shortstop, considering their earlier interest and Anthony Volpe’s limited progress in the recent span. That said, the Mets are expected to push hard as well, and for good reasons.

NYNJHarper made a strong case for why David Stearns and Co. should consider a push for Corey Seager. This move would feel like pulling off another Juan Soto–level hijack.

“Yes, Seager is an All-Star shortstop, same as Francisco Lindor. But he could easily slide to third base, where he’d be an above-average defender, and more significantly, give the Mets another elite hitter that could take their offense to a championship level. If they re-sign Pete Alonso as well, that is.” Harper noted.

Harper emphasised that sliding Seager over to third base wouldn’t be an issue. He’d still be an above-average defender there.

More importantly, if the Mets land him after all, he’d give the team another elite bat capable of elevating their offense to an actual championship level.

He further added, “Consider the idea of…Lindor, Juan Soto, Alonso, and Seager? Now that’s a Big Four, one to match the firepower of any lineup in baseball, including the big, bad LA Dodgers.”

Such a move would quiet the talk about needing to overhaul the Mets’ core.

Largely because of the high-upside prospects like Jett Williams and Carson Benge, who are expected to break through to the majors sometime in 2026. “In fact, if Williams proves to be the leadoff hitter that scouts project, with his high walk totals and noted plate discipline, he would lengthen the lineup and allow Brandon Nimmo to slot in at the No. 6 spot, or perhaps even lower, where he’d have plenty of value.”

Apparently, scouts envision that with Jett Williams’ patience and on-base skills, he’d stretch the lineup perfectly.

Now, as far as Corey Seager is concerned, he still owed $189 million over the next six years on the 10-year, $325 million deal he signed with Texas after the 2021 season.

It’s less likely for the Yankees to land Seager because they are already hovering around the $300 million payroll mark that Hal Steinbrenner considers his benchmark. At the same time, they still want to make a run at Cody Bellinger.

Earlier in the days, Seager hit free agency in 2021 after a strong run with the Dodgers, and many people saw the Yankees as a prominent landing spot. He checked every box after all. The team desperately needed a shortstop, and his lefty bat seemed tailor-made for Yankee Stadium. In fact, at that point, the team had the financial flexibility to make a splash.

Speaking of numbers in the present day, the 31-year-old posted a 6.2 BWAR season last year. He recorded an .860 OPS with 21 homers and 50 RBIs in 102 games.

While many believe the trade is likely, the Rangers broadcaster doesn’t see it that way.

Rangers Broadcaster shuts down the idea of Corey Seager’s trade

The Texas Rangers have followed their 2023 World Series win with two disappointing seasons. With reports that the team plans to cut payroll after missing the playoffs, trade rumors have started to swirl.

When reporter Evan Grant recently mentioned the possibility of a Corey Seager trade, fans across the league went wild. However, according to team broadcaster Jared Sandler, that scenario just isn’t happening.

“The Rangers are not trading Corey Seager. But that is funny that people are putting it out there,” Sandler wrote on social media.

In his Dallas Morning News roster projection, Grant actually included Seager as part of the 2026 team. But he did point out one significant uncertainty. It was how the Rangers’ experiment with running their own regional sports network performed financially. He believes that could impact their payroll. Grant noted that if ownership decides on deeper cuts, the team might be forced to trade Corey Seager, who’s owed $32.5 million, or Jacob deGrom, who’s set to make $37 million.

Corey Seager took home World Series MVP honors in 2023. And even in a rough 2025 season, Jacob deGrom was one of the few bright spots. The Rangers also brought in a new manager, Skip Shumaker. They parted ways with longtime pitching coach Mike Maddux. Still, none of that means they’re out of the running for an American League Wild Card spot.

As Grant notes, the Texas Rangers currently don’t have a regional sports network. But Thursday’s announcement of MLB’s new media deal changes things. Rangers games will now stream on ESPN+. That gives the organization a much-needed revenue boost, especially when compared to the worst-case scenario of having no broadcast deal at all.