Mets Warned Against Brutal David Stearns Move Despite New York’s Turbulent Season

The New York Mets are 34-43, sitting 5th in the NL East this season. They are 6.0 games behind a playoff spot. But this isn’t a recent slide. The franchise has been at the bottom of its division for most of 2026. And there has been severe backlash, particularly targeting David Stearns, regarding their failed roster building. And there have been multiple instances of fans urging the franchise to fire him. But the Mets’ president of baseball operations has finally found some support.

“Stearns has done some good things. Now, has it all worked out? No, it has not all worked out. But [if] you change your head of baseball operations, you’re kind of starting all over again,” Ken Rosenthal delivered a clear warning in a Foul Territory podcast on Monday.

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The Mets had a good first half last season with a 55-42 record. But they lost 37 games after the All-Star break and threw away their chances of a postseason. While the fans expected better results, their disappointment started early with New York at 7-19 in April. The Mets are currently 26th in MLB with a .232 batting average and have a -31 run differential. And most people point toward their flawed roster development.

Many diehards believe that the franchise stripped the clubhouse of its identity when they let go of homegrown stars like Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo was traded away in November after batting at .262 with 25 HRs. Marcus Semien arrived from the Texas Rangers as part of that deal but is struggling with a .219 AVG and .626 OPS.

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The Mets spent $126 million on Bo Bichette, and he hasn’t been as productive as expected. In fact, his .658 OPS has already created some noise about him forfeiting his last two years of the contract.

The front office also earned some solid criticism for roping in players like Luis Robert Jr. and Jorge Polanco. Both are historically injury-prone and are currently sidelined. While the team expects Robert to return in the second half, there is no update on Polanco’s return.

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Fans have been calling for Stearns’ exit since last season. That noise has only intensified this season as the Mets have yet to find an answer for their ongoing struggles. Many believe that a brutal firing is inevitable.

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Some have suggested that the team should think about the future and start rebuilding.

While that has been the buzz around the Mets, Rosenthal has warned Stearns to be cautious, since an overhaul might replace him as well. But he has also warned the franchise that it might not be the best idea.

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Firing the head of baseball ops can significantly disrupt whatever flow the franchise has managed so far. That’s why the analyst suggested the Mets continue with him till the next season and see if Stearns can make some improvements in the offseason.

And he has some solid reasons for backing David Stearns.

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Rosenthal points to Mets’ young core as reason for patience toward Stearns

His biggest point of argument is the Mets’ farm system.

Rosenthal pointed out how Stearns helped create “an environment where A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge in particular could come up.”

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The Mets called up Ewing after Roberts suffered an injury. He managed 33 hits and 14 runs in 37 games, recording a .722 OPS. Benge has the same OPS, but he recorded 42 runs through 20 extra bases, including 9 homers.

Then there’s Nolan McLean, who made his debut last year. The starter has a 3.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 2026. The 24-year-old homegrown righty has established himself as one of the most dependable arms on the roster.

These instances do make a strong case for David Stearns. But as the overall performance of the team suggests, this has not been enough.

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Rosenthal isn’t asking for blind faith in the man. His suggestion for having patience with Stearns comes with the most practical condition.

“Stearns clearly is going to have to make better decisions,” the analyst made his stance clear.

But if the situation doesn’t improve, the analyst expects the New York Mets to find a replacement for David Stearns next year.