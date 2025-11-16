Mets Warned Against Huge Offseason Blunder With Yankees Star as David Stearns Scrambles to Solve Pressing Concern

The New York Mets are going through a very important offseason with general manager David Stearns, and one possible target from across town has caused a lot of talk. Trent Grisham, a two-time Gold Glove winner for the Yankees, could be the answer to the Mets’ center field problems. However, some well-known figures in the team’s media ecosystem are warning against what they see as a costly mistake.

On SNY’s The Mets Pod, analyst Joe DeMayo expressed worries that went straight to the heart of Grisham’s value proposition. “I don’t think there’s a free agent I’m more scared of on the market than Trent Grisham,” DeMayo stated, emphasizing that he is not sure about putting a lot of money into a player with a history of problems. He is worried because Grisham’s offense has been inconsistent over the four years he has been with the Yankees.

Grisham had a .190 batting average and only nine home runs in 76 games in 2024, which shows how unpredictable Stearns would be taking over. When you look at his 2025 performance, which is a classic “walk year” problem in baseball, DeMayo’s criticism becomes more relevant. Grisham hit .235 with 34 home runs and an.812 OPS in 143 games this season.

DeMayo, on the other hand, warned that this comeback hides bigger problems. “This has not been an offensive threat with any level of consistency,” he explained. The analyst suggested an internal alternative: “Carson Benge might be the opening day guy. Benge is not going to run around and chase everything gap to gap like a freak show athlete. He’s going to thrive by continuing to grow in reactions, reads, and getting jumps on balls.”

Benge’s minor league career has been like this: in 110 games at Single-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Syracuse, he has a .279/.380/.460 slash line of 13 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases.

Stearns faces pressure to improve upon 2025’s disappointing center field production—Jose Siri batted .063 in 16 games before free agency, while Tyrone Taylor managed only a .598 OPS across 113 games. Stearns needs to fix the Mets’ center field problems, which are a sign of bigger problems with the team’s roster.

The team’s temporary fixes didn’t work at all after Harrison Bader left for Minnesota last offseason. Giving an aging player a lot of money over several years and giving up draft picks could lead to making the same mistakes again. Stearns has to decide if Grisham’s one-year rise is worth the money or if it’s better to focus on developing younger players with Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto in the outfield.

Yankees gamble on Yovanny Cruz while the Mets weigh Trent Grisham risk

The Yankees just made a big bet across town, while the New York Mets are having trouble finding their next center fielder. On November 8, they signed pitcher Yovanny Cruz to a minor league deal. This was a risky move that shows how different teams think about how to fix their problems. Cruz goes straight from Boston’s Double-A team to Triple-A Scranton. He hopes to finally make it to the majors after nine long years of trying.

Cruz’s story is about how he survived. The Dominican pitcher signed with the Cubs when he was only 17 years old in 2016, but injuries and bad luck almost ended his career. He had to switch between three teams in 2020 because the season was canceled, and he got hurt badly in 2021. His story shows how even the best players have a hard time when things go wrong.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Last year was a mix of good and bad. Cruz had a great ERA of 3.03 and struck out 72 batters in 60 innings, but he also walked 44 batters, which is a big problem for teams.

The numbers from his career tell the whole story: in 116 games, he has a 3.49 ERA and 288 strikeouts. He’s a risk, not a sure thing. But the Yankees are putting all their faith in their coaches to turn Cruz into a star.