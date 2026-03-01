Mets World Series Champ Lights Fire Under Kodai Senga With Blunt Ultimatum in Clear Message to Carlos Mendoza

The Opening Day of the regular season is looming around the corner. For some, this will be the season to bring the narrative in their favor. Kodai Senga will be one such player who will look to redeem himself after his disappointing performances in the past.

Senga, who has been plagued by the injury bug throughout his stint with the New York Mets, finally appears healthy this Spring Training. Carlos Mendoza now finally has a chance to use his raw talent in the right way, and he must jump on it.

The Mets’ former World Series Champion, Ron Darling, has also put out a clear message for Mendoza.

“This is my feeling. [Kodai] Senga’s been here long enough, I think it’s time to be in a five-man rotation. The rotation should not work around him anymore; it should work with him,” said Darling via SNY.

Mendoza could also take this piece of advice as a blunt ultimatum, considering Senga’s health has been on a roller-coaster of injuries. So, he and Senga must grab the chance to make full use of his $75 million contract.

Kodai Senga enters his fourth year of the five-year contract he signed with the Mets in 2023.

He is signed through 2027 with a no-trade clause. Senga will earn a total of $15 million at the end of the 2026 season. He also had an option to opt out after 2025, which he clearly did not take.

After dealing with a hamstring injury in 2025, the Mets optioned Senga to Triple-A Syracuse to recoup. Post his return, Senga’s 1.47 ERA in 13 starts ultimately turned into 5.90 ERA in 9 starts. He posted a combined ERA of 3.02 with a 7-6 record. He had previously missed all but one game in the 2024 season.

For this season, the 1986 title holder Darling wants him in the five-man rotation; a push in the right direction should Senga commit to it. His form in 2023 shows why Darling’s suggestion is definitely not unfounded.

Senga had his best year with the Mets during his 2023 debut.

He and his ghost fork registered 202 strikeouts in the 29 games he started that season. Senga logged 166.1 innings with a 2.98 ERA, a 12-7 record, and 1.22 WHIP. He also finished second in the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Right now, it’s high time Senga rises to the plate. As Darling has bluntly put it, Senga has already spent enough time with the Mets but has yet to deliver the results expected from him. If his frustrating string of injuries has finally come to an end, then he must become a key piece to the rotation.

How does Kodai Senga fit in with the rotation?

While Senga is reportedly healthy heading into spring training, the Mets cannot afford to rely solely on him, given his recent injury history.

This offseason, New York has added Freddy Peralta to the rotation, and prospects Jonah Tong and Tobias Myers are also waiting for opportunities. That makes it even more important for Senga to elevate his performance.

According to NorthJersey.com, Mendoza stressed that Senga’s health is the priority.

“He needs to be healthy. When he’s healthy, we know the type of pitcher he can be. People saw it in 2023. We saw it for the first two and a half months last year, how effective he was. And then he got hurt, and he wasn’t able to be himself again,” Mendoza noted.

MLB.com’s depth chart lists Peralta, Nolan McLean, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, and David Peterson as part of the Mets’ projected five-man rotation. If Mendoza were to follow Darling’s advice and lock Senga into a starting role, one of those pitchers would likely have to shift to the bullpen.

That would not be an easy decision.

Holmes proved himself in his first full season as a starter, posting a 3.53 ERA across 165⅔ innings. McLean impressed in his major league debut with a 2.06 ERA over 48 innings. Peterson and Manaea both dealt with injuries but remain key pieces when healthy.

If Senga, currently viewed as the fifth or sixth option, wants to secure a spot in the Opening Day rotation, he will need to prove himself during spring training.